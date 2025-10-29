CMR Surgical Adopts NVIDIA IGX THOR For AI-Powered, Next Generation Surgical Robotics

● Testing to focus on the potential to deliver real-time, AI-powered insights that improve patient outcomes and support continuous learning for surgeons

Cambridge, UK – 29 October 2025, CMR Surgical ('CMR'), the global surgical robotics business, today announces it is an early adopter of NVIDIA IGX Thor as it evaluates its integration into the Versius Surgical Robotic System.

IGX Thor is NVIDIA's latest and most powerful platform designed for physical AI and robotics, delivering up to 5,581 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute with 400 GBe of connectivity, offering more compute power, better energy efficiency and awareness compared with previous platforms.

A pioneer in surgical robotic innovation, CMR's goal is to improve patient outcomes by leveraging its data with AI to deliver insights and recommendations in real time, at the point of care. Ultimately, we aim to enable the data captured from every Versius procedure to improve all surgeries. Working closely with NVIDIA, CMR will evaluate IGX Thor's AI capabilities for the next-generation of Versius, bringing intelligent surgical support to enhance surgeons' capabilities and democratise minimally invasive surgery.

Versius captures extensive telematic, video and patient outcome data through its digital ecosystem to deliver meaningful insights to surgeons and hospitals. Today, Versius delivers those insights through the Versius Connect app, Versius Team and Customer dashboards, with the goal of supporting improved surgical care.

Chris Fryer, Chief Technology Officer at CMR Surgical, commented:“Today's announcement reflects our strategic intent in leveraging the formidable potential of AI and represents a further step forward in our mission to deliver real-time insights that improve outcomes. The goal of AI isn't to replace surgeons, but to empower them. We're excited to explore how NVIDIA IGX Thor can revolutionise the AI capabilities within the Versius ecosystem and look forward to continuing to work closely with the NVIDIA team.”

Versius is a unique, versatile and adaptable surgical robot designed to seamlessly and easily integrate into any operating room and hospital workflow. The system has performed c.40,000 surgical cases to date and is being used across a broad range of specialties including urology, general surgery, gynaecology, and thoracic surgery in leading hospitals around the world. Versius can be easily moved between departments, making it suitable for any care setting from low acuity, high-volume cases to the most complex oncological surgical procedures.

Notes to editors:

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimally invasive surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimally invasive surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.