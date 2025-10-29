NXP Improves Battery Health Monitoring With EIS Capable Battery Management Chipset



NXP unveils industry-first, battery management system (BMS) chipset with built-in Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) using precise hardware-based synchronization of all battery cell measurements within a single high-voltage battery pack

Brings lab-grade diagnostics into vehicles, enhancing battery health insights and expanding NXP's electrification portfolio with advanced monitoring capabilities Simplified and cost-efficient battery cell monitoring allows automakers track battery health, improve electric vehicle (EV) safety, and support fast charging



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced its industry-first Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) battery management chipset with hardware-based nanosecond-level synchronization of all devices. The new system solution is designed to enhance safety, longevity, and performance in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. It integrates EIS measurement directly into three battery management system (BMS) chipset units, enabling carmakers to gain deeper insights into battery health and behavior.

OEMs today face increasing pressure to deliver safe and faster charging, longer battery life, and safer battery energy storage systems - all while keeping costs and design complexity in check. Traditional, software-based battery monitoring methods often struggle to precisely detect dynamic, millisecond level events that serve as early indicators of failure. To ensure safe and fast charging, these systems frequently require additional sensors and software.

NXP's new chipset tackles these challenges by embedding EIS directly into the hardware, consisting of three BMS units: the BMA7418 cell sensing device, the BMA6402 gateway, and the BMA8420 battery junction box controller. It enables real-time, high-frequency monitoring without the need for extra components or costly redesigns. The hardware-based solution operates in highly precise synchronization to deliver highly accurate impedance measurements with directly in-chip integrated discrete Fourier transformation, helping OEMs better manage safe and fast charging, detect early signs of battery failure, and reduce system complexity.

“The EIS solution brings a powerful lab-grade diagnostic tool into the vehicle. It simplifies system design by reducing the need for additional temperature sensors and supports the shift toward faster, safer and more reliable charging without compromising battery health,” said Naomi Smit, VP and GM, Drivers and Energy System at NXP.“The chipset also offers a low-barrier upgrade path, with pin-to-pin compatible packages that can be directly upgraded to on cell module and battery junction box control units.”

The technology of Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy is based on sending controlled electrical excitation signals through the entire battery. NXP's system solution includes an electrical excitation signal generator, which both pre-charges the high-voltage circuit and produces the excitation signal. This setup allows the DC link capacitors to act as a secondary energy storage-alongside the battery-making the excitation process more energy efficient.

By measuring how the cells respond across different frequencies to the current excitation, the responses reveal subtle changes in the cell's internal condition, such as temperature gradients, aging effects, or micro short circuits. Unlike traditional time-based measurements, EIS provides a fast and reliable way to assess the impedance of each cell and distinguish from capacity fade, to estimate battery health even during dynamic conditions like charging or load shifts.

The complete solution is expected to be available by the beginning of 2026, with enablement software running on NXP's S32K358 automotive microcontroller.

NXP's Electrification Solutions

NXP's Electrification solutions manage the flow of energy across the electrified ecosystem including electric vehicles, homes and buildings, and smart grids. In EVs, flexibility and precision enable our customers to extend driving range and keep vehicles on the road longer. With complete system solutions for EVs, including battery cell controllers, battery junction box, communication gateway and microcontroller, NXP's electrification solutions deliver the optimized performance and integrated safety that OEMs need. For more information, please visit nxp/electrification.

