Afghan, Kazakh Firms Ink $360M Trade Agreements

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): On the sidelines of the Afghanistan-Kazakhstan Trade Forum held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, agreements worth over $360 million were signed between 15 Afghan and Kazakh companies in various economic sectors.

In a statement, Afghanistan's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said the memorandums of understanding cover a wide range of sectors, including petroleum products, flour, wheat, foodstuffs, transportation, detergents, pasta and joint investments.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nooruddin Azizi stated that Afghanistan,“with its current stability and the facilities provided to investors,” is ready for extensive cooperation with the private sectors of regional countries.

The MoCI emphasized that the scope of these agreements highlights efforts to diversify Afghanistan's imports and investment partnerships, while creating new opportunities for Kazakh firms to engage in the Afghan market.

