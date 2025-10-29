403
Most Countries Miss Climate Emission Targets, UN Report Reveals
(MENAFN) A new UN report on Tuesday revealed that the majority of countries failed to update their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement, despite expectations that 2025 would show measurable global progress.
According to the UN assessment, only 64 countries—roughly one-third of signatories—had submitted updated pledges. If fully enacted, these plans would lower emissions by 17% by 2035 relative to 2019 levels, falling far short of the 37% reduction needed to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).
The report also referenced a US climate plan proposed under the administration of now-former President Joe Biden, which current President Donald Trump had previously indicated he would not implement.
Smaller and developing nations frequently wait for major emitters to take the lead, leaving high-polluting countries such as India and Saudi Arabia without submitted plans.
The European Union provided only an unofficial statement of its climate intentions, while China committed to a 7%–10% reduction over the next decade just days before the deadline, but has yet to formally submit its plan.
The EU indicated it is on track to meet its prior goal of cutting emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030 and now targets a reduction of 66.25% to 72.5% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels.
The UN warned that even if current climate pledges—including those from China and the EU—are fully executed, global emissions are projected to decline by only around 10% by 2035.
