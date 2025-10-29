403
Eloq Communications' Mission For Sustainability-Driven PR In Southeast Asia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam: Following her participation in the Generation Next 2025: ASEAN-Australia Accelerator for Female Founders, Dr. Clara Ly-Le (), Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications, has returned to Vietnam with renewed momentum to expand the agency's focus on sustainability communication and cross-border collaboration in climate storytelling.
Hosted by HEX (The Hacker Exchange) in partnership with the ASEAN-Australia Centre, the 13-week accelerator gathered 40 women founders from ASEAN and Australia who are advancing solutions in climate tech, green economy, and social impact. Dr. Ly-Le was one of only two representatives from Vietnam to join the 2025 cohort, which culminated in a week-long innovation mission in Melbourne, Australia.
During the program, Dr. Ly-Le presented EloQ Communications' regional initiative on sustainability storytelling and environmental behavior change. Her pitch emphasized that Southeast Asia - home to more than 700 million people - is among the most climate-vulnerable regions in the world, and that communication holds the power to mobilize people, businesses, and governments toward collective climate action. EloQ's approach integrates strategic PR, digital engagement, and community education to promote responsible business practices.
"Effective communication is the oxygen of change," said Dr. Ly-Le. "At EloQ, we believe brand conversations must go beyond visibility - they must inspire accountability, transparency, and sustainable impact. Generation Next 2025 reminded us that storytelling, when anchored in purpose, can reshape mindsets and drive measurable transformation."
Under Dr. Ly-Le's leadership, EloQ Communications has evolved from a traditional PR agency into a mission-driven consultancy advocating for ethical, cross-cultural, and sustainability-aligned communications. Its award-winning campaigns have served multinational and local clients across healthcare, technology, education, and tourism, helping them connect environmental responsibility with authentic brand narratives.
Participation in Generation Next 2025 strengthened EloQ's capacity to connect with like-minded partners across the Asia-Pacific region, explore emerging sustainability technologies, and translate climate innovation into public engagement strategies suitable for the Vietnamese and ASEAN contexts.
"Southeast Asia is ready to redefine how communication contributes to sustainability," Dr. Ly-Le added. "From climate policy advocacy to everyday lifestyle change, communicators can be catalysts of action. EloQ Communications will continue to invest in this mission - turning stories into movements, and movements into measurable impact."
About EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency based in Vietnam, offering a range of services including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and excellence, EloQ Communications is committed to delivering impactful solutions to clients in Vietnam and beyond.
For more information, please visit
About HEX
HEX is an Australian innovation and entrepreneurship education provider offering world-class programs that have empowered over 10,000 learners in 70+ countries. HEX is backed by the Australian Government and trusted by leading universities and investors to prepare the next generation of global tech founders and impact leaders.
