403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Regulate Without Retreat: How Chile Courts A.I. Investment While Setting Hard Limits
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile is trying something many countries talk about but struggle to do: set clear red lines for risky AI while inviting the industry to build at scale.
A risk-based AI bill-passed by the lower house in October and now in the Senate-would ban“unacceptable” uses, put strict duties on“high-risk” systems, and require transparency for“limited-risk” tools.
Fines could reach about US$1.5 million. The plan sits alongside a new cybersecurity law and an updated data-protection regime due to be fully enforceable in 2026.
The story behind the story is a sprint to become South America's compute capital. Amazon Web Services plans US$4 billion for three data centers slated to go live in Santiago next year.
Google is preparing a second site and laying a roughly 14,000-kilometer undersea cable to Australia. Chile already hosts more than 40 data centers, mostly around the capital.
Installed capacity has nearly tripled since 2015 to about 240 megawatts and could exceed 500 megawatts by 2030. But the runway is not clear.
Google withdrew a US$200 million project for redesign after a court raised water-use concerns, a signal that environmental scrutiny now shapes major approvals.
Transmission bottlenecks also loom: Chile's north has abundant solar power, but the lines to move that electricity to Santiago lag the pace of new builds. Permitting remains slow and sometimes unpredictable.
Regionally, the competition is heating up. Brazil is granting tax breaks for AI-related equipment and courting hyperscale campuses near Rio de Janeiro.
Argentina announced a letter of intent with OpenAI for a US$25 billion data-center complex. Investors will compare speed, power costs, grid reliability, legal clarity, and the ease of getting projects over the line.
What makes Chile's choice consequential is its middle path. It is not trying to“get rid of AI.” It is drawing bright lines around harmful uses while betting on infrastructure, connectivity, and local talent.
If Chile can pair guardrails with faster permits and grid upgrades, it could lock in a durable advantage. If not, the hardware-and the jobs-may simply land next door.
A risk-based AI bill-passed by the lower house in October and now in the Senate-would ban“unacceptable” uses, put strict duties on“high-risk” systems, and require transparency for“limited-risk” tools.
Fines could reach about US$1.5 million. The plan sits alongside a new cybersecurity law and an updated data-protection regime due to be fully enforceable in 2026.
The story behind the story is a sprint to become South America's compute capital. Amazon Web Services plans US$4 billion for three data centers slated to go live in Santiago next year.
Google is preparing a second site and laying a roughly 14,000-kilometer undersea cable to Australia. Chile already hosts more than 40 data centers, mostly around the capital.
Installed capacity has nearly tripled since 2015 to about 240 megawatts and could exceed 500 megawatts by 2030. But the runway is not clear.
Google withdrew a US$200 million project for redesign after a court raised water-use concerns, a signal that environmental scrutiny now shapes major approvals.
Transmission bottlenecks also loom: Chile's north has abundant solar power, but the lines to move that electricity to Santiago lag the pace of new builds. Permitting remains slow and sometimes unpredictable.
Regionally, the competition is heating up. Brazil is granting tax breaks for AI-related equipment and courting hyperscale campuses near Rio de Janeiro.
Argentina announced a letter of intent with OpenAI for a US$25 billion data-center complex. Investors will compare speed, power costs, grid reliability, legal clarity, and the ease of getting projects over the line.
What makes Chile's choice consequential is its middle path. It is not trying to“get rid of AI.” It is drawing bright lines around harmful uses while betting on infrastructure, connectivity, and local talent.
If Chile can pair guardrails with faster permits and grid upgrades, it could lock in a durable advantage. If not, the hardware-and the jobs-may simply land next door.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment