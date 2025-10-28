Apostille-USA And Atlantic Bridge Partner To Simplify European Citizenship For Americans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Interest in dual citizenship has surged as Americans seek greater global mobility and heritage recognition. More than 150 million Americans trace their ancestry to Europe, and searches for“citizenship by descent” have risen over 60% since 2021, reflecting growing demand. As more Americans look to reconnect with their European roots, Apostille-USA and Atlantic Bridge are teaming up to make the path to dual citizenship easier than ever.

Apostille-USA, a leading provider of international document legalization services, today announced a strategic partnership with Atlantic Bridge, a leading European specialized consultancy in citizenship, immigration, and residency services. Together, they are launching a first-of-its-kind digital program to help Americans secure citizenship by descent in Portugal.

The partnership creates a seamless bridge between U.S. document authentication and European immigration consultancy services. Apostille-USA will manage all apostille and verification needs, while Atlantic Bridge oversees the application process-from eligibility through approval.

“This partnership takes something that already works-and scales it into a client-first, end-to-end experience,” said Rugi Kavamahanga, CEO of Apostille-USA.“It reinforces Apostille-USA as the trusted front door for Americans reclaiming their European citizenship.”

The partnership launches alongside Apostille-USA's“Citizenship by Descent” campaign, featuring new online resources at apostille-usa with eligibility tools and direct scheduling for Atlantic Bridge consultations.

About Apostille-USA

Apostille-USA provides document authentication and apostille services for individuals and businesses worldwide. The company combines human expertise with automation to simplify international bureaucracy for clients in over 100 countries.

About Atlantic Bridge

Atlantic Bridge is a leading European specialized consultancy in citizenship, immigration, and residency services. Based in Portugal, the firm serves clients across the EU with expertise in citizenship by descent, visa programs, and tax consulting.

