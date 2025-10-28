403
Eleven people lose their lives in tourist plane crash in Kenya
(MENAFN) A small aircraft crashed near Kenya’s coast, killing all 11 people on board, including 10 European tourists and a Kenyan pilot, according to reports.
The plane, operated by Mombasa Air Safari, was traveling from the beach resort town of Diani to Kichwa Tembo airstrip in the Maasai Mara game park when it went down at 05:30 local time (02:30 GMT). The victims included eight Hungarians, two Germans, and the Kenyan pilot. The airline said its “primary focus right now is on providing all possible support to the families affected.”
Local media shared images of the plane engulfed in flames, with wreckage scattered across the crash site. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told the news agency the aircraft went down about 10 km (6 miles) from Kwale town shortly after taking off from Diani.
Orinde noted that poor weather—heavy rain and mist—was complicating the investigation into the crash. “The weather is not very good here at the moment… but we cannot preempt [the findings],” he said.
This incident follows a similar tragedy in August, when a light aircraft operated by medical charity Amref crashed near Nairobi, killing six people and injuring two.
