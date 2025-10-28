Veritypay Appoints Fintech Growth Executive Kirsten Knull As Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VerityPay, a leading digital payments company specializing in instant business-to-consumer (B2C) disbursements, today announced the appointment of Kirsten Knull as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The addition of a proven fintech leader underscores VerityPay's momentum in replacing paper checks with fast, secure, and transparent digital payments.

Knull brings more than two decades of experience driving revenue growth and scaling go-to-market operations across fintech, SaaS, and financial-services organizations. She previously served as CRO at Draiver and Unboxed Technology, and as National Sales Manager at MoneyGuidePro, where she led relationship management, partnerships, and marketing strategy. At Capital One, she directed commercialization and go-to-market efforts for a next-generation B2B payments platform serving commercial clients. Earlier in her career, Knull spent ten years with The Hartford Leaders, where she ranked among the firm's top national wholesalers, driving over $2.5 billion AUM through advisor education and client retention programs.

“Kirsten's leadership and fintech expertise make her an invaluable addition as we scale VerityPay into its next growth phase,” said Bob Bowdon, CEO of VerityPay.“Her ability to build data-driven sales organizations and deliver measurable revenue impact will accelerate adoption of our text-to-pay platform among enterprises seeking to modernize disbursements.”

As CRO, Knull will oversee sales, marketing, partnerships, and customer-success strategy, focusing on expanding VerityPay's reach across banking, insurance, utilities, and healthcare sectors.

“VerityPay is redefining how money moves between businesses and consumers,” said Knull.“Our patented text-to-pay solution removes friction, reduces fraud, and improves the experience for both payers and recipients. I'm excited to help more organizations realize the efficiency and customer-satisfaction gains that come with instant payments.”

VerityPay is a U.S.-based fintech company transforming how businesses pay consumers. Its patented text-to-pay platform enables organizations to deliver instant, secure, and compliant digital payments for refunds, settlements, and claims-eliminating paper checks, reducing operational costs, and preventing fraud. In the U.S. alone, more than $2.3 trillion is disbursed from businesses to consumers each year, with over one billion paper checks still issued. VerityPay provides a faster, smarter, and safer alternative.

