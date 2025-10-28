Mawson Infrastructure To Present At Emerging Growth Conference On December 11, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND. Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson” or the“Company”), a provider of digital infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets, is pleased to announce that the Company's Interim CEO, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Kaliste Saloom, and Chief Financial Officer, William Regan, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 1:10 PM Eastern Time.

Mr. Saloom and Mr. Regan will present a Company overview highlighting Mawson's strategic growth initiatives in Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure, along with recent corporate developments. Questions may be submitted in advance to ... and there may be an opportunity for questions following the presentation.

Investors, research analysts, and advisors are invited to register in advance to attend the conference and receive any updates at:

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth and on the Investors section of the Mawson website at

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The company provides services spanning AI, HPC, digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. Mawson delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of Mawson's strategy is powering its operations with carbon-free energy resources-including nuclear power-ensuring that its compute platforms support the rapid growth of the digital economy in an environmentally sustainable way. With 129 megawatts of capacity already online and more under development, Mawson is positioning itself as a competitive provider of carbon-aware digital infrastructure solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding listing matters, potential financing activities, operational plans, legal proceedings, strategy, and other future events. Words such as“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

