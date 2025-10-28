India's IT Sector Expected To Reach $400 Billion By 2030 Amidst AI-Related Disruptions
The country's strong talent pool, global client trust, and cost efficiency will enable it to leverage the increased global demand for AI-driven solutions, a report by venture firm Bessemer Venture Partners indicated.
AI is automating tasks previously performed by humans and disrupting the billable-hour model that supports traditional Indian IT services, which makes deep strategic pivots crucial to stay competitive, the report noted.
The venture firm mentioned that agile, AI-native challengers are adapting more quickly to such changes than incumbent companies.
Three types of fast-moving AI-first challengers that will disrupt existing models are AI-enabled services, services built for AI, and pure software-led platforms, the report said.
The venture firm forecast that India's IT services industry will grow with margins intact despite challenges from AI-related disruptions.
It noted that three years after the launch of ChatGPT, India's IT revenues continue to climb, and margins remain surprisingly resilient because uptake of general-purpose large language models is concentrated in only two sectors- technology and media or advertising.
Incumbent IT firms continue to play a crucial role in solving complex business problems that are nuanced rather than providing one-size-fits-all SaaS deployments.
The strong balance sheets of these companies further strengthen client confidence, Bessemer Venture Partners said.
Fortune 500 companies still trust that IT services vendors can manage multi-year projects, absorb macro shocks, and deliver consistent execution, the report said.
The market capitalisation of India's top ten IT firms has more than doubled from $166 billion to $354 billion in the past decade, driven by annual revenue growth exceeding 7 per cent.
