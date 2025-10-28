QNB Recognised For Excellence In Data Protection And Privacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group, has been awarded the 'Best Data Protection Innovation of the Year 2025' at the 11th Middle East Enterprise AI & Analytics Summit held recently in Doha, for the second consecutive year, which highlights QNB's advanced use of technology to strengthen data protection and compliance with privacy regulations.

The award recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional innovation in utilising technology to enhance data protection practices. QNB was honored for its cutting-edge approach to ensuring secure data management, safeguarding customer information, and maintaining the highest international standards of data privacy.

The independent jury panel highlighted QNB's continuous investment in technological advancement and innovation, which has positioned the bank as a regional leader in data governance, privacy and compliance.

This recognition reflects the Group's unwavering commitment to protecting its customers' data and build trust through advanced technologies and robust privacy frameworks. QNB's data protection strategy forms part of its broader digital transformation roadmap, which emphasizes leveraging AI and analytics to deliver secure, efficient, and customer-centric banking experiences.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and is ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the MEA region. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals.