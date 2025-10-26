403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikha Mayassa Unveils 'Lehmesa: Return By Moonlight' At Nmoq
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) has unveiled“Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight”, an immersive exhibition that explores the life cycles, habitats, and ecological significance of Qatar's sea turtles.
The exhibition focuses on the endangered Hawksbill turtle, the only sea turtle species that nests on Qatar's beaches, and reflects the nation's natural endowment.
The exhibition was inaugurated by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM), in the attendance of QM chief executive Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi, NMoQ director Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Thani and other dignitaries.
Taking its name from the local term for a sea turtle,“Lehmesa” celebrates the resilience of the Hawksbill turtle, and reflects the nation's commitment to protecting its biodiversity.
On view from today until February 7, 2026, the exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the NMoQ, a milestone that honours five decades of preserving and sharing the nation's cultural and natural legacy.
Through six immersive sections,“Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight” traces the Hawksbill's journey from land to sea, offering visitors a sensory-rich experience inspired by Qatar's coastlines, coral reefs, and marine habitats.
Blending environmental science with creative interpretation, the exhibition features works by London-based artist Josh Gluckstein and encourages visitors to reflect on their role in sustaining the balance of the natural world.
As part of the exhibition's public programming, the NMoQ will host a series of events, workshops, and educational activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and Qatar University.
These initiatives are aimed at deepening public understanding of marine biodiversity and conservation, engaging families, students, and communities in hands-on learning experiences that highlight the importance of Qatar's coastal ecosystems.
“Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight” is presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the NMoQ.
Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.
The exhibition explores the turtle within the context of Qatar's identity, aligning with the Years of Culture initiative, which shares Qatar's cultural heritage with partner nations Museum of Qatar NMoQ Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight sea turtles HE Sheikha Al Mayassa
The exhibition focuses on the endangered Hawksbill turtle, the only sea turtle species that nests on Qatar's beaches, and reflects the nation's natural endowment.
The exhibition was inaugurated by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM), in the attendance of QM chief executive Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi, NMoQ director Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Thani and other dignitaries.
Taking its name from the local term for a sea turtle,“Lehmesa” celebrates the resilience of the Hawksbill turtle, and reflects the nation's commitment to protecting its biodiversity.
On view from today until February 7, 2026, the exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the NMoQ, a milestone that honours five decades of preserving and sharing the nation's cultural and natural legacy.
Through six immersive sections,“Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight” traces the Hawksbill's journey from land to sea, offering visitors a sensory-rich experience inspired by Qatar's coastlines, coral reefs, and marine habitats.
Blending environmental science with creative interpretation, the exhibition features works by London-based artist Josh Gluckstein and encourages visitors to reflect on their role in sustaining the balance of the natural world.
As part of the exhibition's public programming, the NMoQ will host a series of events, workshops, and educational activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and Qatar University.
These initiatives are aimed at deepening public understanding of marine biodiversity and conservation, engaging families, students, and communities in hands-on learning experiences that highlight the importance of Qatar's coastal ecosystems.
“Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight” is presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the NMoQ.
Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.
The exhibition explores the turtle within the context of Qatar's identity, aligning with the Years of Culture initiative, which shares Qatar's cultural heritage with partner nations Museum of Qatar NMoQ Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight sea turtles HE Sheikha Al Mayassa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment