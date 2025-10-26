MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto landscape is heating up again, and all eyes are on Blazpay ($BLAZ), now 76.1% complete in its Phase 2 Crypto Presale. With $843.7K raised and a current price of $0.0075 per token, this AI-powered project is set to rise to $0.009375 in the next phase. The countdown has begun with just 7 days and 11 hours left before the next price jump, making this a limited-time entry point for those hunting the Best 1000x Crypto of 2025.







The project is breaking through as the Next Big Crypto Coin with its AI integration, Unified Services, and Conversational AI tools, redefining what investors expect from presale projects in the DeFi space.

Blazpay: Redefining DeFi With Unified Services and AI Power

Blazpay merges AI execution, perpetual trading, and multichain operations into a single, streamlined ecosystem. Its Unified Services hub allows users to trade, stake, and manage portfolios effortlessly, eliminating the fragmentation that plagues traditional DeFi systems.

The platform's Conversational AI provides real-time trading insights, predictive analytics, and portfolio guidance, transforming the user experience into something closer to having a personal AI crypto analyst in your pocket.

Blazpay Presale Progress (Phase 2 Snapshot)

The Blazpay (BLAZ) Phase 2 Crypto Presale is now in full momentum, priced at $0.0075 per token and already 76.1% complete, with 119.6 million BLAZ sold out of 157.3 million and $843.7K raised. This stage represents a rare early-entry window before the next price increase to $0.009375, making it one of the most attractive opportunities among current AI-driven crypto projects. Early investors can secure tokens directly through the official Blazpay website and whitelist, gaining access before the next phase lift closes this low-cost advantage.

This presale phase represents the final opportunity to buy below the seed price of $0.008 before the next phase increase closes the low-entry window.

Why Blazpay Leads the 1000x Crypto Category

Blazpay leads the Best 1000x Crypto category because it combines real utility, advanced AI innovation, and investor-focused accessibility in one powerful ecosystem. Unlike typical presale tokens that rely solely on hype, Blazpay delivers tangible value through its Conversational AI, Unified Services, and Multichain integration, allowing users to trade, earn, and build seamlessly across major networks like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Polygon. Its perpetual trading tools, gamified rewards, and developer SDK make it not just another token, but a full-featured AI-powered DeFi hub built for scalability and long-term adoption. This blend of cutting-edge technology and sustainable tokenomics positions Blazpay miles ahead of other presales, giving it the structure, momentum, and innovation edge to become the Next Big Crypto Coin with true 1000x potential in 2025 and beyond.

$4,000 Strategy: Turning Low Entry Into Big Rewards

At $0.0075, a $4,000 investment secures approximately 533,333 BLAZ tokens.

Once Phase 3 hits $0.009375, that position gains 25% instant appreciation.

Analysts forecast post-listing targets between $0.20–$0.50, meaning early buyers could turn $4K into $106,000–$266,000.

If momentum continues and the token breaks the $1 mark, the same $4,000 stake could exceed $533,000, positioning Blazpay as the Best 1000x Crypto of this presale cycle.

Price Prediction: The Countdown to Blazpay's Breakout

Short-Term Target: $0.15 –

Mid-Term Target: $0.40 –

Long-Term Target: $1.00+

These projections align with Blazpay's AI ecosystem rollout, exchange listings, and SDK adoption. As Phase 2 closes, analysts view this window as the last low-cost opportunity before mainstream awareness accelerates valuation.

Conclusion

With 76% of Phase 2 completed and $843.7K raised, Blazpay is solidifying its place among the Top AI Crypto Presales. Its Unified Services, Conversational AI, and Multichain Ecosystem make it the Next Big Crypto Coin designed for 2025's AI-driven DeFi future. Early buyers at $0.0075 stand to gain the most before the price climbs to $0.009375.

About Blazpay

Blazpay fuses AI execution, perpetual trading, gamified rewards, and multichain interoperability into one unified crypto hub. As Phase 2 of its presale nears completion at $0.0075, Blazpay stands out as the Best 1000x Crypto and the Next Big Crypto Coin to watch in 2025, offering investors a rare entry point into an expanding AI-powered financial ecosystem.

Join the Blazpay Community



Website:

Twitter (X): Telegram:



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Blazpay. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

