Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Market To Reach US $5.94 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven document translation quality has seen significant growth. The market, which is worth $2.17 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $2.66 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. Factors such as regulatory compliance requirements, business globalization, early adoption of neural machine translation, advancements in natural language processing, and rising demand in the legal and medical sectors have contributed towards the growth in the historical period.

The market size of the document translation quality sector driven by artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to experience significant expansions in the coming years. By 2029, it's predicted to reach $5.95 billion, bolstered by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to its integration with augmented and virtual reality platforms, advancements in voice-to-text translation features, its escalated usage in cross-border e-learning platforms, establishment of industry-specific AI translation frameworks, and its growing implementation in customer service automation. Key trends anticipated within the forecast period involve personalizing translation results, employing blockchain for content safety, ascension of multimodal translation systems, cooperation between human translators and AI, and the expansion of translation models for low-resource languages.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-powered document translation quality market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Market?

The surge in cash inflows towards establishing digital infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the AI-powered document translation quality market. The term 'investments in digital infrastructure' alludes to monetary allocations for enhancing and broadening digital networks, data centers, and other vital systems that bolster modern data processing and connectivity capabilities. The swift digital transformation propelling these investments is leading companies to focus more on solid technological bases to facilitate remote work, cloud integration, and burgeoning technologies. Major investments in digital infrastructure beef up the dependability and capacity of digital networks, thus paving the way for intricate AI applications to carry out complex document translation tasks quickly and with high precision. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government entity, stated that in July 2024, the digital infrastructure market investments had touched $12.54 billion (£9.2 billion) in 2022, showing a 22.9% jump from 2021. Consequently, the strengthening of digital infrastructure investments is fueling the expansion of the AI-powered document translation quality market.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Alphabet Inc.

. Microsoft Corporation

. Tencent Cloud Company Limited

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Yandex N.V.

. Alibaba Cloud (Beijing) Co Ltd

. Lionbridge Technologies Inc

. TransPerfect Global Inc.

. RWS Holdings plc

. ABBYY

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Market?

Leading firms involved in the AI-driven document translation quality sector are prioritizing the creation of progressive solutions like cost-effective AI translation models. The aim is to lessen the operational costs and increase the acceptance across a variety of industries. These budget-friendly AI translation models employ machine learning for rapid and precise language translations, thus allowing firms to attain widespread multilingual communication without enormous spending on high-end solutions. For example, Alibaba, a technologically advanced company based in China, unveiled Qwen-MT in July 2025. Qwen-MT is an economical machine translation system that has compatibility with as many as 92 languages. The goal of this model is to provide high-grade, accurate, and context-sensitive translations in many languages, thus facilitating document translations, businesses, and global communication. It also offers business-oriented tools such as management of terminologies, specific prompts tailor-made for different fields, and translation memory to ensure uniform and top-quality results across numerous documents. The dependability of this model has been confirmed by human evaluations, thus making it a cost-friendly solution for worldwide multilingual communication.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered document translation quality market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Legal Documents, Technical Manuals, Marketing Materials, Financial Documents, Healthcare Records, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Enterprises, Government, Education, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Machine Translation Software, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools, Translation Management Systems (TMS), Neural Machine Translation (NMT) Engines, Computer-Assisted Translation (CAT) Tools, Speech Recognition And Text-To-Speech Software

2) By Services: Professional Translation Services, Managed Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Training And Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered document translation quality market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the AI-powered document translation quality global market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the quickest growth within the projected timeframe. The report encompasses regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Document Translation Quality Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Hr Global Market Report 2025



Employee Monitoring Software Global Market Report 2025



Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: