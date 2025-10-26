Enabled Talent Launches From Brampton To Tap Into The World's Largest Untapped Workforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With over 600 million people with disabilities globally facing unemployment rates between 70–90%, Enabled Talent officially launched its full-scale inclusive employment platform from Brampton's Innovation District, expanding internationally with a regional rollout in Africa.

Founded by a partially blind entrepreneur and powered by the lived experience of its founding team, Enabled Talent is more than a job board, it's a next-gen, AI-powered ecosystem designed to connect employers with untapped talent and make inclusive hiring frictionless. The platform helps governments, employers, colleges, and nonprofits unlock accessible pathways to employment - supporting everything from hiring to onboarding and workplace inclusion.

Each year, the global economy loses over $1.9 trillion in GDP due to the exclusion of people with disabilities from the workforce. Enabled Talent aims to close this gap-one accessible job at a time.

“Brampton is proud to be the launching ground for Enabled Talent-a platform that combines innovation with compassion and puts inclusion at the heart of workforce transformation. This global expansion, starting with Africa, showcases how our city's Innovation District is supporting startups that turn potential into progress and create opportunities for all.”

- Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

“Enabled Talent highlights Brampton's growing role as a hub for innovation and inclusive growth. Developed right here in our Innovation District, it shows how local creativity and purpose can address some of the world's biggest challenges, like disability employment, while setting a global standard for inclusive technology.”

- Gurpartap Singh Toor, Chair, Economic Development Committee, City of Brampton

“Enabled Talent is helping shift the narrative from accommodation to opportunity. At CBDIN, we believe that when employers remove barriers and tap into disability-inclusive talent pipelines, they unlock innovation, resilience, and stronger economic performance. We're excited to see Enabled Talent advancing this work and look forward to opportunities to collaborate in building a more accessible and prosperous future for all.”

- Eve Adams, Executive Director & President of the Board, Canadian Business Disability Inclusion Network (CBDIN)

“Amandeep and his team showcase the strength and potential of Brampton's innovation ecosystem,” said Vikram Khurana, CEO of BHive Brampton.“Enabled Talent's journey from Brampton NEXT to global markets shows what's possible when purpose meets perseverance.”

The launch event gathered key leaders including Councillor Rod Power (Chair, Accessibility Advisory Committee), Zubair Patel (Director, Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships, BHive), Chris Carder (Director, Schulich Startups, York University), Lindsey Mazza (Lawyer and Disability Advocate), and Mark and Valarie Wafer (Disability Rights Activists), who joined in celebrating this milestone.

Enabled Talent offers inclusive features such as bias-free job matching, DEI analytics, accessibility-first design, and inclusive onboarding support. Pilots have already begun across Canada, USA, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Mali with employer sign-ups, nonprofit collaborations, and university hiring hubs underway.

This work directly supports Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) and the national vision for a Barrier-Free Canada by 2040, helping build a future where employment is truly inclusive-by design.

About Enabled Talent

Enabled Talent is an AI-powered employment platform focused on building inclusive, accessible workplaces. Founded in Brampton, Canada, the platform connects people with disabilities, employers, NGOs, and universities to foster inclusive hiring at scale.

