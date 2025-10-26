Multibank Group, Khabib Nurmagomedov Launch Sports-Tech Venture Amid Global Tokenisation Boom
MultiBank Group, one of the world's largest financial derivatives institutions, has partnered with retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to launch a multi-billion-dollar joint venture aimed at building a regulated tokenized sports ecosystem.
The new entity, MultiBank Khabib LLC, will be headquartered in Dubai and will develop a global network of sports ventures and digital assets. Plans include the rollout of 30 Khabib-branded gyms and expansion of Gameplan and Eagle FC initiatives. The venture will be powered by MultiBank's $MBG token, which underpins its regulated digital ecosystem and real-world asset (RWA) technologies.
This move comes as RWA tokenization gains momentum globally. The market for tokenized real-world assets reached $24 billion in 2025, marking a 308% growth over three years. Major institutions like BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Franklin Templeton have launched tokenized funds, with BlackRock's BUIDL fund alone holding $2.9 billion in tokenized U.S. Treasuries.
Dubai is positioning itself as a global hub for tokenized finance. The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has introduced a comprehensive framework for issuing, trading, and custody of tokenized assets, making Dubai one of the first jurisdictions to offer end-to-end regulatory clarity The Dubai Land Department has also launched a pilot for real estate tokenization, aiming to capture AED 60 billion in market value by 2033, or 7% of all property transactions.
MultiBank Group, founded in California in 2005, serves over 2 million clients across 100 countries. It reports daily trading volumes exceeding $35 billion and operates under 18 regulatory licenses across five continents.
Nurmagomedov retired undefeated with a 29–0 record and has since expanded his influence beyond combat sports into business and philanthropy.
