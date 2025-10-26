403
United Development Company Spreads 'Hope In Pink' Via Breast Cancer Awareness Event
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, recently organised the 'Hope in Pink' event at The Pearl International Hospital, in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society and the hospital.
The initiative, held in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection, and encourage a culture of preventive health and wellbeing among women.
The event reflects UDC's ongoing commitment to supporting national initiatives that enhance community health and quality of life, guided by the belief that caring for people lies at the heart of sustainable development.
Shefa Nader, UDC Marketing manager, emphasised that UDC's participation in such health-focused initiatives aligns with its corporate values of promoting community awareness and encouraging healthy, balanced lifestyles.
She also praised the inspiring role women play in fostering a culture of health awareness within their families and communities, highlighting their influence as key drivers of positive change and wellbeing in society.
Heba Nassar, head of the Community Health Awareness Department at Qatar Cancer Society, highlighted the importance of spreading knowledge about breast cancer and understanding its risk factors, while emphasising the need for regular and early screening as a vital step toward prevention and treatment.
She affirmed that raising health awareness among women has a positive ripple effect on the entire community, contributing to a healthier and more stable society.“Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among women in Qatar and around the world. However, there is always hope through early detection, which increases survival rates.
“This highlights the importance of awareness campaigns that empower women to understand their bodies and respond mindfully to any changes. Knowledge and prevention are the first line of defence against the disease,” Nassar said.
Dr Sanaria Monther Sabri, consultant of Obstetrics at The Pearl International Hospital, highlighted the vital role that awareness campaigns play in empowering women to take charge of their health.
She emphasised that collaboration between healthcare and community institutions is essential in spreading a culture of awareness and prevention, encouraging women to make early screening an annual habit that reflects their sense of responsibility toward themselves and their loved ones.
“Promoting health awareness among women should not be limited to October but rather embraced as a continuous way of life. Through strong cooperation between healthcare community sectors, we can make a meaningful difference in early detection and help reduce breast cancer rates across Qatar,” Sabri said.
The event was attended by several UDC employees, members of the local community, and guests of The Pearl International Hospital, who engaged with the program's activities and discussions.
Through the initiative, UDC continues to affirm its commitment to promoting public health awareness and preventive wellness, in line with its vision of building vibrant, conscious, and sustainable communities that embody the values of care, collaboration, and compassion.
