PM Launches AI-Powered Building Permit Issuance System
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani witnessed Sunday the inauguration of the Ministry of Municipality's AI-powered building permit issuance system, in a move that embodies the nation's pivot towards accelerating digital transformation and fostering the quality and efficiency of public services.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by ministers, ambassadors, and senior officials from state agencies, alongside representatives from consulting offices, urban development companies, and the engineering sector.
This system is among the flagship projects within the ministry's digital transformation programme, which aims to accelerate transaction completion and unify technical standards.
It also seeks to support the engineering sector and consulting offices, while streamlining procedures and boosting the efficiency and precision of outputs through online processing of plans, achieving up to 70 % completion in the first phase.digital transformation AI-powered building permit Issuance
