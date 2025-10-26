403
Jordan, Pakistan Discuss Military Cooperation
Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Sunday received Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the accompanying delegation.
During a meeting held at the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) General Command, Huneiti and Munir discussed areas of joint military cooperation and coordination, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries' armed forces, particularly in defense, training, and exchange of expertise, to serve mutual interests and enhance both armies' capabilities.
Talking during the meeting, Huneiti highlighted the "deep-rooted" relations between the two countries' armed forces, citing and the mutual commitment to advancing cooperation in various military fields and calling for continued coordination to achieve common goals and elevate joint military collaboration.
The two sides were briefed on training, operational, and logistical programs and plans aimed at enhancing military cooperation, especially in exercises and training courses designed to develop defense capabilities.
For his part, Munir expressed appreciation for Jordan's "pivotal" role, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in supporting regional and international efforts to promote security and stability. He also commended the JAF's "high professionalism and distinguished performance."
Pakistan's ambassador and defense attaché in Amman, alongside several senior JAF officers, attended the meeting.
