German FM gets forced to cancel trip to China
(MENAFN) Germany’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, has had to postpone a planned trip to China after Beijing reportedly declined to schedule key meetings, according to reports. The visit, originally set for Sunday, aimed to address China’s export limitations on rare-earth materials and semiconductors, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“The trip cannot take place at this time and will be postponed to a later date,” as stated by a spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Foreign Office. While Wadephul was expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the remainder of the itinerary reportedly lacked sufficient high-level engagements.
Reports indicate that the two officials are now planning to discuss matters over the phone in the near future.
This diplomatic hurdle arises amid mounting trade friction between China and the European Union. Over the past year, disagreements have intensified, with Brussels criticizing China’s industrial overproduction, while Beijing has accused the EU of protectionist policies.
Earlier this month, China imposed stricter export rules on certain strategic minerals with potential military applications, a decision that could place additional pressure on Europe’s already strained automotive industry.
Germany appears to be facing the brunt of these tensions. Reports suggest Volkswagen may suspend operations at several key facilities next week due to semiconductor shortages following the Dutch government’s seizure of the Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia. The Netherlands justified its action by citing potential threats to EU technological security, prompting China to retaliate by halting exports of Nexperia chips. With inventories dwindling, additional Volkswagen plants might experience temporary closures, and other European car manufacturers could also be impacted.
