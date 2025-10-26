Hohem Lands In Best Buy Stores With AI Gimbals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hohem will promote launch with creator-focused in-store campaign









NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hohem, a global leader in Al gimbals, is officially launching its top products, iSteady V3, iSteady V3 Ultra, and iSteady M7, through Best Buy's online platform and select physical stores. Consumers can now test and purchase iSteady V3 and iSteady M7 gimbals at their local Best Buy. The iSteady V3 Ultra, Hohem's most advanced model, is available exclusively online at with the added convenience of in-store pickup at participating locations.

Best Buy brings Hohem's most advanced and user-friendly gimbals directly to consumers in Canada and the United States. This lineup includes ideal options for everyone, from beginners capturing daily life to professionals filming dynamic, on-the-go content. Here's what makes each model stand out:

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra: Next-Gen Intelligence (Available Online)

Available exclusively online at the brand-new iSteady V3 Ultra is the evolution of mobile gimbals, designed for creators who demand maximum performance in a compact form. Building on the strengths of the V3, the Ultra version adds:



Next-Gen Multimodal AI Tracker: Powered by Hohem's advanced multimodal AI tracker, the V3 Ultra seamlessly follows people, pets, vehicles, or any other object, no matter what camera or system you use - iOS, Android, or beyond. It leverages gesture control, smart subject tracking and automatic reframing, to keep every movement naturally centered and cinematic.

Touchscreen Remote with Live Feed Monitoring: The detachable touchscreen remote doubles as a live view monitor, letting you frame shots precisely and adjust settings instantly, even when you're in front of the lens. Its built-in AI tracking also enables you to track any object without relying on an app - just power it on and start creating.

360° Infinite Pan Tracking: 360° infinite pan tracking keeps your movement fluid and your framing flawless. Whether you're capturing sweeping landscapes, walkthroughs, or hands-free videos for work or daily life, it delivers smooth, cinematic motion every time. Compact, Foldable, and Always Ready: Folds fast. Travel light. The V3 Ultra's minimalist design fits comfortably in one hand for effortless shooting and folds down small enough to slip into your pocket or bag. At home, outdoors, or on the go - it's ready to move with you.

Hohem iSteady M7: Powerful, Versatile, Creator-Focused

Designed for advanced users and serious content creators, the iSteady M7 (retailing at $299) goes far beyond the basics. It is a true all-in-one tool for creators filming everything from cinematic travel videos to real estate walkthroughs, sports content, live performances, and more. Whether you're streaming, vlogging, or shooting on the go, the V3 Ultra is Hohem's most refined consumer gimbal to date. It's packed with professional-grade features while keeping portability and ease of use in mind. Features include:



AI Tracking Without an App: Unlike most gimbals that only follow faces, the iSteady M7's advanced AI tracking can intelligently recognize and follow people, pets, cars, buildings, and more-directly through your phone's native camera or third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, or Zoom. No additional app required. Just turn it on, select your subject, and shoot hands-free with confidence.

500g High Payload Capacity: The M7 supports up to 500g of payload, making it ideal for larger smartphones, external lenses, microphones, or lights-so you can build the setup your content demands without compromising stability.

Detachable Touchscreen Remote Controller: Solo filmmaking just got smarter. The removable touchscreen remote gives you real-time video preview and lets you tap or drag to select your subject-even from a distance. Whether you're adjusting framing or switching tracking targets, it puts precise control right at your fingertips.

360° Infinite Pan Rotation: Unleash your creativity with unlimited 360° panning. Whether you're shooting cinematic B-roll, walkthroughs, or dynamic transitions, the M7 keeps your movements smooth and your framing flawless.

Built-in Extension Rod: The integrated telescopic extension rod gives you more flexibility to shoot from fresh perspectives-overhead, low angles, or wide group shots. It's perfect for vlogging, pet content, or dynamic action scenes. Magnetic RGB Fill Light: With adjustable colors and brightness levels, it adds mood, dimension, and clarity to any shot, day or night.

Hohem iSteady V3: Compact, Smart, Effortless

Whether you're filming family outings, pet moments, or short-form video content, the iSteady V3 offers an intuitive, plug-and-play solution for anyone looking to elevate their smartphone shooting experience. Priced at $129, it is an ideal entry point for solo content creators, vloggers, and social media storytellers. Despite its lightweight and portable design, this gimbal delivers powerful features that simplify content creation:



Built-in AI tracking with no app required: Just power it on, and it follows you effortlessly.

Detachable remote control: Enables easy solo operation from a distance.

Built-in extension pole: Perfect for selfies, wider shots, or group moments. 3-axis stabilization: Delivers smooth, cinematic footage with minimal effort.

To celebrate its debut at Best Buy, Hohem is launching a nationwide in-store campaign, inviting creators to explore, share, and win. To enter, consumers just need to try the Hohem iSteady V3 or M7 demo units, and capture a quick photo or video to post on Instagram tagging @hohem_na and using #Hohem and #HohemBestbuy, keeping the post live until winners are announced. Two lucky participants will receive an exclusive mystery grand prize that's perfect for creators, while five others will take home Best Buy gift cards. Winners will be revealed within three days of the campaign's close.

At its core, Hohem believes that content creation shouldn't be limited by experience level, expensive gear, or technical complexity. Whether you're filming a daily vlog, capturing family moments, or building a brand online, Hohem's AI-powered gimbals are designed to adapt to your life-not the other way around. Through this partnership with Best Buy, Hohem is deepening its connection with the creator community across North America, offering more than just products-it's offering possibilities.

Ready to upgrade your shooting game? Visit your local Best Buy or shop online now to explore the full lineup and get hands-on with the gear trusted by creators worldwide.

About Hohem

Hohem, a leading global AI gimbal brand, founded in 2014, specializes in AI-powered intelligent imaging equipment and is a pioneer in AI tracking stabilizers. Guided by the brand philosophy“Easily Capture Beautiful Moments,” Hohem remains user-centric and integrates advanced technology into content creation, empowering users to effortlessly record and share moments from their lives. The brand is committed to delivering a relaxed, efficient, and intelligent shooting experience.

To learn more, visit or follow @hohem_global on social media.

Contact: Joey Zeng, ...