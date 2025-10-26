New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Announces V1 Protocol As Investor Count Tops 17,400

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum remains at the heart of decentralized finance (DeFi), powering hundreds of applications and setting the standard for blockchain innovation. Now, one new crypto built on its foundation, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is quickly becoming one of the top crypto to watch in 2025.









The project has officially confirmed its V1 protocol launch, marking a major milestone in its development roadmap. With more than 17,400 investors already participating and over $17.8 million raised, Mutuum Finance continues to attract growing attention as it moves toward a functioning DeFi ecosystem later this year.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum that combines two complementary systems, Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending. This dual-structure approach is designed to make DeFi lending more efficient, flexible, and transparent for both retail and institutional participants.

In the P2C model, users deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared liquidity pools. These pools automatically allocate funds to borrowers through smart contracts, ensuring continuous liquidity and fair interest distribution. Depositors receive mtTokens, which accrue yield as borrowers repay their loans.

Meanwhile, the P2P model enables customized lending between individual users, allowing them to set specific loan terms, interest rates, and durations. This option is particularly useful for smaller or niche crypto assets that may not fit into the main liquidity pools.

Together, these two systems give Mutuum Finance the ability to serve a wider market, offering streamlined, automated lending through P2C pools and greater flexibility through direct P2P arrangements, while maintaining on-chain transparency and decentralized risk management.

Mutuum Finance's lending markets are secured by over-collateralization, meaning all loans are backed by assets of higher value. This structure minimizes risk while ensuring lenders earn stable returns.

The project's presale reflects the same structured approach. From a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens, 45.5% (around 1.82 billion) are allocated for presale distribution. Over 770 million tokens have already been sold, making it one of 2025's most active cheap crypto under $1.

The current Phase 6 price stands at $0.035, already up 2.5x from the Phase 1 price of $0.01. Once this phase sells out, the price will move closer to the confirmed launch price of $0.06.

V1 Launch, Security Audit, and 24-Hour Board

Mutuum Finance has announce that its V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This first version will introduce all of the protocol's essential components - including the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. Together, they form the foundation of Mutuum's decentralized lending stack, allowing users to lend, borrow, and collateralize assets like ETH and USDT.

The team has made security one of its top priorities. The project underwent a full audit by CertiK, achieving an impressive 90/100 Token Scan score, confirming that the smart contracts meet high standards of safety and reliability.

Mutuum has also launched a $50,000 bug bounty program, encouraging external developers to test and report potential code vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment. This combination of third-party audits and open testing reinforces the project's focus on long-term sustainability and transparency.

In addition to technical progress, the team operates a 24-hour leaderboard, which publicly tracks presale contributions and rewards the top daily participant with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature not only keeps the community active but also demonstrates Mutuum Finance's commitment to openness, investors can see live progress and participation at any time.

-p bis_id="bn_d77acwxf2g76ieeyxiotlb" bis_size="{"x":587,"y":2607,"w":500,"h":77,"abs_x":587,"abs_y":2607}" height="88" width="563" style="border-top: solid black 1pt; border-right: solid black 1pt; border-bottom: solid black 1pt; border-left: solid black 1pt; " />

Roadmap Progress

Mutuum Finance has approached its development roadmap in structured, measurable phases. Phase 1 has already been completed. During this stage, the project introduced Mutuum to the public, launched the presale, and rolled out marketing campaigns to build community awareness.

The team also completed its external audit, developed an AI-powered helpdesk, and formed a legal and compliance team to ensure regulatory alignment. Educational materials were published to help users understand Mutuum's lending model and token utility, completing the foundation for growth.

The project is now halfway through Phase 2, which focuses on building the technical infrastructure that will support the V1 release. This includes core smart-contract development, DApp front-end construction, and back-end setup for handling real-time lending and borrowing operations.

Stablecoin and Oracle Integration Strengthen the Next Phase

As Mutuum Finance moves closer to its V1 launch, the team is already preparing for the next major step in its roadmap - the introduction of a USD-pegged stablecoin. This asset will be backed by verified on-chain collateral and will play a central role in keeping the platform's lending markets liquid and stable.

By linking borrowing and repayment activity to a fixed value, the stablecoin will help reduce the impact of price swings and make lending yields more predictable. This will allow users to plan their returns more confidently, a major advantage compared to traditional variable-rate DeFi systems.

To ensure accuracy and transparency, Mutuum Finance will use reliable oracle systems such as Chainlink. These oracles will supply real-time price data for supported assets, helping maintain fair collateral values, balanced borrowing limits, and accurate liquidation triggers. Even in times of high network activity, backup data sources are expected to keep the system running smoothly.

Stablecoins have become one of the most important tools in decentralized finance, providing a bridge between crypto's volatility and predictable value. For Mutuum Finance, launching a collateral-backed stablecoin is not just an upgrade - it's a major step toward building a self-sustaining lending ecosystem that can grow safely and consistently.

At the same time, the project's presale is nearing a key milestone. With over 73% of Phase 6 already sold, demand continues to climb among both regular participants and larger investors. This growing momentum reflects confidence in the project's roadmap, as Mutuum Finance continues to deliver on its milestones while positioning itself as one of the most promising DeFi cryptos of 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website:

Linktree:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: J. Weir