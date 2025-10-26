HM Shah To Hand Over Modern Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels To Co-Operatives Under PM Modi's Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will distribute state-of-the-art deep-sea fishing vessels, each costing Rs 1.2 crore, to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai on Monday.

The handing over of the keys of the deep-sea fishing vessels to beneficiaries by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will mark a historic milestone in cooperative-led deep-sea fishing, symbolising India's commitment to self-reliance, sustainability, and empowering cooperatives in the fisheries sector, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be present on the occasion.

Deep-sea fishing vessels are being given to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna with a unit cost of Rs 1.2 crore, with financial support from the Government of Maharashtra, the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), and the Department of Fisheries, Government of India. This initiative is a testament to the Modi government's commitment to realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening the Blue Economy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it marks a significant step towards modernising India's marine fisheries sector, enhancing deep-sea fishing capacity, and promoting cooperative-led growth in coastal regions. It aims to explore fisheries resources in the Indian EEZ and high seas, the statement said.

With a view to accelerating cooperative-led deep-sea fishing initiatives through cooperatives and Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs), a Joint Working Group (JWG) has been constituted by the Centre's Department of Fisheries and the Ministry of Cooperation.

India's marine fisheries sector has traditionally operated on a modest scale, with fishermen relying on conventional vessels and techniques, typically venturing only up to 40–60 nautical miles from the coastline. This limited operational range has constrained catch volumes and economic returns.

This initiative will empower fisheries cooperative societies and FFPOs to sustainably harness the vast potential of India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the high seas, particularly in regions like Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. It is expected to unlock new opportunities in high-value fisheries such as tuna, thereby enhancing India's seafood exports and strengthening coastal livelihoods.

The inauguration of deep-sea fishing vessels at Mazagon Dock represents a pivotal moment in the modernisation of India's marine fisheries infrastructure. These newly constructed vessels are equipped with advanced technologies that enable sustainable harvesting of marine resources, ensuring minimal ecological disruption while maximising economic returns. The integration of onboard digital systems will enhance traceability, safety and operational efficiency, aligning India's marine practices with global standards of responsible fishing.

A central focus of the event is the strengthening of fisheries cooperatives, which play a vital role in empowering coastal communities. The initiative supports the development and scaling of Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs) and cooperative societies, enabling them to function as self-reliant entities. Importantly, the initiative places strong emphasis on promoting women-led cooperative enterprises, recognising their critical role in driving inclusive growth, leadership and socio-economic transformation in coastal communities.