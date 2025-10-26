Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Pledges Government's Commitment To Implement Royal Directives


2025-10-26 09:04:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan affirmed the government's "commitment" to implementing His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives as outlined in the Speech from the Throne, delivered by His Majesty at the inauguration of the Parliament's second ordinary session on Sunday.
Hassan's remarks came during his intervention at the Senate's opening session, held following His Majesty's inauguration of the new parliamentary session.
"At the start of this new session of Parliament, as always, we remain committed to carrying out His Majesty's directives," Hassan said, adding: "We have a long road ahead and significant obligations to fulfill."
The PM cited "major" opportunities to advance key and essential draft laws for the country under the government's strong relationship with Parliament.

Jordan News Agency

