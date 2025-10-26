403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Catherine Connolly wins Ireland’s presidential election in landslide
(MENAFN) Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, a vocal supporter of Irish military neutrality and a critic of both NATO and the European Union’s increasing militarization, has won Ireland’s presidential election by a wide margin.
Though ballot counting was still ongoing, Connolly’s main challenger, Heather Humphreys, conceded after early tallies showed a decisive lead for Connolly, with preliminary results putting her ahead 63% to 29%.
“Catherine will be a president for all of us, and she will be my president,” Humphreys told reporters.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin congratulated Connolly on what he described as “a very comprehensive election victory.”
The 68-year-old former mayor of Galway, who ran as an independent, received backing from several major left-wing parties, including Sinn Féin and Labour. Her campaign resonated strongly with younger voters through effective social media engagement and a focus on housing and cost-of-living issues.
Throughout her campaign, Connolly emphasized maintaining Ireland’s neutrality and warned against what she called the EU’s growing “militarization at the expense of social welfare.” While condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she also argued that NATO’s “warmongering” had contributed to the crisis.
Last month, Connolly sparked controversy by comparing Germany’s recent efforts to strengthen its defense sector to its rearmament in the 1930s. “Seems to me, there are some parallels with the ’30s,” she said during a discussion at University College Dublin.
Though ballot counting was still ongoing, Connolly’s main challenger, Heather Humphreys, conceded after early tallies showed a decisive lead for Connolly, with preliminary results putting her ahead 63% to 29%.
“Catherine will be a president for all of us, and she will be my president,” Humphreys told reporters.
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin congratulated Connolly on what he described as “a very comprehensive election victory.”
The 68-year-old former mayor of Galway, who ran as an independent, received backing from several major left-wing parties, including Sinn Féin and Labour. Her campaign resonated strongly with younger voters through effective social media engagement and a focus on housing and cost-of-living issues.
Throughout her campaign, Connolly emphasized maintaining Ireland’s neutrality and warned against what she called the EU’s growing “militarization at the expense of social welfare.” While condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she also argued that NATO’s “warmongering” had contributed to the crisis.
Last month, Connolly sparked controversy by comparing Germany’s recent efforts to strengthen its defense sector to its rearmament in the 1930s. “Seems to me, there are some parallels with the ’30s,” she said during a discussion at University College Dublin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment