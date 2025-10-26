403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joramco Unveils New and Expanded Partnerships at MRO Europe 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 26 October 2025 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated in MRO Europe 2025, held on the 15th and 16th of October in London. The event brought together more than 11,500 attendees from across the aviation industry and featured over 500 solution providers, including airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and leading industry experts.
Joramco who was a main sponsor for MRO Europe also showcased its capabilities and its state-of-the-art Hangar 7 that has recently been operating through a fascinating and interactive booth experience, attracting significant attention from attendees and customers.
During the exhibition, Joramco’s team had the opportunity to connect with prospective clients, as well as strategic business partners. The event also served as a platform for the company to announce several new first-time partnership agreements including mas, the Mexican cargo airline, and World Star Aviation, an international aircraft leasing company. In addition to new partnerships, Joramco renewed and expanded several long-standing agreements with global partners such as TUI, and MNG Airlines.
Commenting on the company’s participation, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “Our presence at MRO Europe reflects Joramco’s growing role as a trusted partner for airlines and lessors worldwide. Each year, we continue to expand our global footprint through partnerships that reinforce our technical expertise, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions. The relationships we build here shape the future of our industry and drive Joramco’s continued growth on the international stage.”
MRO Europe is an annual event held in various cities across the continent. It brings together suppliers and stakeholders from all segments of the aviation supply chain and serves as a platform for senior decision-makers and industry leaders to address emerging challenges and trends shaping the MRO sector.
Joramco who was a main sponsor for MRO Europe also showcased its capabilities and its state-of-the-art Hangar 7 that has recently been operating through a fascinating and interactive booth experience, attracting significant attention from attendees and customers.
During the exhibition, Joramco’s team had the opportunity to connect with prospective clients, as well as strategic business partners. The event also served as a platform for the company to announce several new first-time partnership agreements including mas, the Mexican cargo airline, and World Star Aviation, an international aircraft leasing company. In addition to new partnerships, Joramco renewed and expanded several long-standing agreements with global partners such as TUI, and MNG Airlines.
Commenting on the company’s participation, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, DAE Engineering, said, “Our presence at MRO Europe reflects Joramco’s growing role as a trusted partner for airlines and lessors worldwide. Each year, we continue to expand our global footprint through partnerships that reinforce our technical expertise, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering value-driven solutions. The relationships we build here shape the future of our industry and drive Joramco’s continued growth on the international stage.”
MRO Europe is an annual event held in various cities across the continent. It brings together suppliers and stakeholders from all segments of the aviation supply chain and serves as a platform for senior decision-makers and industry leaders to address emerging challenges and trends shaping the MRO sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment