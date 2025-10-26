403
Von der Leyen says Europe has to separate from Chinese raw materials
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted on Saturday the urgent need for Europe to reduce reliance on Chinese critical raw materials by securing alternatives from other nations.
“In recent weeks and months, China has dramatically tightened export controls over rare earth and battery materials. At least to some extent, this is part of wider economic friction between China and the United States but it has a huge impact on us here in the European Union,” she said during a conference in Berlin.
Von der Leyen emphasized the strategic importance of rare earths for European industries, noting, “We all know how important rare earths are for our industry, whether for cars, semiconductors or military equipment. The decisions announced by the Chinese government on Oct. 9 pose a significant risk.”
China recently announced stricter export regulations on five additional rare-earth metals, supplementing the seven metals restricted earlier this year. In total, 17 rare-earth metals exist. The Commerce Ministry implemented these measures ahead of a scheduled meeting between the U.S. and Chinese leaders on Oct. 30.
Von der Leyen warned that the restrictions could “severely hamper other countries except China, from developing a rare earth industry and this threatens the stability of global supply chains and will have a direct impact on European companies.”
She further highlighted Europe’s heavy dependence on China, stating, “If you consider that over 90% of our consumption of rare earth magnets come from imports from China, you see the risks here for Europe and its most strategic industrial sectors, from automotives to industrial motors, dependence to aerospace, defense and aerospace or AI chips and data centers.”
The European Commission chief concluded by stressing the importance of diversifying sources, saying, “The aim is to create alternative sources of critical raw materials in the short, medium and long-term for our European industries.”
