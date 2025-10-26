403
Germany Postpones Foreign Minister’s Visit to China
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has been compelled to call off his forthcoming journey to China after Beijing reportedly refused to arrange senior-level meetings with him, according to several media outlets on Friday.
Wadephul had planned to leave for Beijing on Sunday to address China’s export limitations on rare earth elements and semiconductors, along with discussions concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“The trip cannot take place at this time and will be postponed to a later date,” a media outlet quoted a representative from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office as saying.
The minister had been expected to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, but reportedly had too few appointments confirmed to justify the visit.
As reported by a news agency, the two officials are instead anticipated to hold a phone conversation in the near future.
This diplomatic obstacle arises in the context of intensifying trade frictions between China and the European Union.
Over the last year, Brussels and Beijing have been at odds regarding what the EU describes as China’s excessive industrial output, while China accuses the bloc of engaging in protectionist practices.
Earlier this month, Beijing further tightened its rules on exporting certain key minerals with potential military applications—a decision that could place additional pressure on Europe’s already struggling automotive industry.
