AI-Powered Building Permit Issuance System A Qualitative Achievement: Municipality Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that the launch of the AI-powered building permit issuance system represents a qualitative national achievement that enhances the country's digital transformation process and places it at the forefront of countries employing AI technologies in government services.

In a speech marking the Ministry of Municipality's inauguration of the AI-powered permit issuance system, His Excellency noted that it represents a pioneering step that embodies the country's drive to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the quality and efficiency of government services, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

He explained that the new system represents a qualitative leap in the field of issuing building permits, as it contributes to accelerating procedures, increasing performance efficiency, and enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries. It enables the issuance of building permits in just 120 minutes, instead of 30 days, thanks to its ability to automatically read engineering drawings and verify their compliance with approved technical standards. This contributes to improving the beneficiary experience and facilitating procedures without compromising technical accuracy.

The AI-Powered Building Permit Issuance System is one of the key projects within the Ministry of Municipality's digital transformation program, which aims to expedite transactions, standardize technical standards, support the engineering sector and consulting offices, simplify procedures, and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of outputs by processing drawings electronically, with a completion rate of up to 70 percent in the first phase.