Fed faces limited data amid government shutdown
(MENAFN) The ongoing US federal government shutdown, now in its 25th day, is leaving the Federal Reserve with limited economic data ahead of its policy meeting next week. Despite the uncertainty, analysts expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
The shutdown, which began on October 1 due to a budget impasse in Congress, has disrupted the release of key economic indicators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) was unable to issue weekly unemployment claims or the October 3 nonfarm payroll report. It also delayed producer price data, releasing consumer inflation figures only on Friday.
The September Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a 0.3% monthly increase and 3% year-over-year rise, below expectations. Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month and 3% annually, also below forecasts.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt attributed the softer inflation figures to President Donald Trump’s economic policies and warned that the ongoing shutdown could leave businesses, markets, and the Fed without reliable October data.
In the absence of official figures, the Fed is looking to alternative sources, including the ADP Research Institute’s private-sector employment report and Challenger, Gray & Christmas data on layoffs. The ADP report indicated a decline of 32,000 private-sector jobs in September, while announced layoffs through September reached their highest level since 2020 at 946,426. Fed field reports, such as the Beige Book, noted a slight recent drop in consumer spending.
August nonfarm payrolls increased by only 22,000, and the unemployment rate edged up from 4.2% to 4.3%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said downside employment risks have risen, and acknowledged that no “risk-free” policy path exists amid the tension between inflation and employment targets. Some Fed officials favor caution due to persistent inflation, while others advocate for rate cuts to support a weakening labor market. Stephen Miran, appointed to the Fed board last month, supports faster cuts, arguing rates remain too high.
Michael Pearce, deputy chief US economist at Oxford Economics, said the September CPI data gives the Fed a green light for a rate cut, but cautioned that market expectations for 2026 cuts remain “too aggressive.” He expects three cuts next year at a slower pace, noting tariffs still add to inflation pressures.
Steven Kamin, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, noted that inflation remains above the 2% target and the Fed has missed its goal for over four years. He expects the Fed’s upcoming cut to be a “do no harm” move, with a reassessment possible in December if the shutdown ends.
Olu Sonola, head of US Economic Research at Fitch Ratings, described the potential rate cut as an “insurance” measure, allowing the Fed to maintain support until a clearer picture of the labor market emerges. The Fed will emphasize alternative data sources, such as ADP private-sector employment and state-level unemployment claims, until official reports resume.
The Fed’s monetary policy meeting is scheduled for October 28–29.
