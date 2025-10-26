Prime Minister Witnesses Launch Of AI-Powered Building Permit Issuance System

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani witnessed this morning the launch of the Ministry of Municipality's building permit system using artificial intelligence technologies. This pioneering step embodies the state's drive to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the quality and efficiency of government services.

The launch ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers, Ambassadors, and senior officials from various government agencies, along with representatives from consulting offices, urban development companies, and the engineering sector.

The AI-powered building permit system is one of the key projects within the Ministry of Municipality's digital transformation program, which aims to: accelerate the completion of transactions and standardize technical standards; support the engineering sector and consulting offices, simplify procedures, and enhance the efficiency and accuracy of outputs by processing plans electronically, with a completion rate of up to 70 percent in the first phase.