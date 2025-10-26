403
Trump praises Qatar for being great ally during Doha stopover
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Saturday lauded Qatar as a “great ally” during a brief refueling stop in Doha while en route to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN summit.
“It is an honor. We have a great ally. He's a great ally. They are a great ally. And these are two great men…. I want to just say we express our thanks, and you have a safe Middle East right there, and you're gonna keep it that way for a long time,” Trump said, standing alongside Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.
“I was thinking, we’re landing here, we’re going to fuel up, and it’s such an honor to have you on the plane,” he added. “What we’ve done is incredible. Peace to the Middle East and they were a very big factor in this and I just want to thank (them).”
Trump noted that the US and Qatar have achieved “a lot together, especially in the last year.”
When asked about the ceasefire in Gaza, he said: “I think it will hold. If it doesn’t hold, that would be Hamas. Hamas will not be hard to take care of very quickly. I hope it holds for Hamas too, because they gave us their word on something.”
Regarding a stabilization force to be deployed in Gaza, Trump said it would be operational “pretty quickly,” adding that leaders are currently being selected.
“You’re going to have peace in the Middle East. This is real peace this has never happened before 3,000 years, this has never happened,” he said. Addressing questions about peacekeeping troops entering Gaza, he stated: “They’ll do it at the time they need to. By the way, Israel will go in there very easily….It’s a great success. It’s going to be long-lasting. Hopefully ever-lasting peace.”
