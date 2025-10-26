403
Musk Aims to Establish “Robot Army”
(MENAFN) Elon Musk is reportedly preparing to create what he has called a “robot army,” according to Wired, which cited comments made by the Tesla CEO during the company’s recent earnings call.
The tech billionaire appears to be seeking greater personal influence over Tesla as the automaker ventures further into robotics and artificial intelligence.
The report indicates that Musk is attempting to raise his voting authority in Tesla to approximately 25% and has defended a compensation plan that could be worth as much as $975 billion.
He argues that enhanced control is essential as Tesla advances in developing humanoid robots and AI technologies.
Musk allegedly told investors that his primary concern is retaining sufficient control over Tesla’s strategic direction.
He noted that he would not feel comfortable “building a robot army” without having a substantial say in its operation—not complete authority, but meaningful influence.
The compensation proposal, revealed in September, would be paid out over a decade if Tesla meets a set of highly ambitious objectives.
To access the full reward, the company must increase its market valuation from slightly over $1 trillion to $8.5 trillion, deliver 20 million electric vehicles, produce 1 million robotaxis, and manufacture 1 million Optimus humanoid robots. Reaching these benchmarks could boost Musk’s ownership from 13% to 25%.
Tesla shareholders are expected to vote on this plan at the company’s annual meeting on November 6.
Last week, Musk cautioned on X that he might depart from Tesla if the board does not approve the proposal.
