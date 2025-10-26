403
Leyen says EU is seeking independence from Chinese vital raw materials
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that Europe must strive for independence from Chinese critical raw materials by seeking alternative sources from other countries.
“In recent weeks and months, China has dramatically tightened export controls over rare earth and battery materials. At least to some extent, this is part of wider economic friction between China and the United States but it has a huge impact on us here in the European Union,” von der Leyen told a conference in Berlin.
She highlighted the importance of rare earths for key industries, including automobiles, semiconductors, and military equipment. “The decisions announced by the Chinese government on Oct. 9 pose a significant risk,” she added.
Earlier this month, China announced export restrictions on five rare-earth metals, in addition to seven it had restricted in April. These measures came ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30.
Von der Leyen warned that China’s controls “severely hamper other countries, except China, from developing a rare earth industry,” threatening global supply chains and directly impacting European companies. She noted that over 90% of Europe’s consumption of rare earth magnets comes from China, putting industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, and AI at risk.
“The aim is to create alternative sources of critical raw materials in the short, medium, and long term for our European industries,” she said.
Von der Leyen added that the EU will accelerate partnerships with countries including Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Chile, and Greenland. “Europe cannot do things the same way anymore. We learned this lesson painfully with energy; we will not repeat it with critical materials,” she said.
