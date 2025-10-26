403
German Foreign Minister Postpones China Visit
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has been compelled to cancel his planned trip to China after Beijing reportedly refused to organize high-level meetings with him, according to multiple reports on Friday.
Wadephul had intended to travel to Beijing on Sunday to address China’s export limitations on rare-earth elements and semiconductors, in addition to discussions about the conflict in Ukraine.
“The trip cannot take place at this time and will be postponed to a later date,” a spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Foreign Office told a media outlet. Wadephul was scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi but, aside from that, reportedly had too few engagements planned.
A news agency reported that the two foreign ministers are expected to speak over the phone in the near future instead.
This diplomatic setback occurs amid rising trade frictions between China and the European Union.
Over the past year, Brussels and Beijing have been at odds over what the EU describes as China’s industrial overproduction, while China has accused the EU of practicing protectionism.
Earlier this month, Beijing imposed tighter restrictions on the export of certain strategic minerals with dual-use in military applications – a measure that could add pressure to Europe’s already struggling automotive industry.
