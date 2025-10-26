403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LIMITLESS: No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies – WomenIN Festival 2025, in Partnership with FNB, Unveils Updated Programme: New Sessions, Speakers, and Experiences Announced
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 24, 2025/ -- The WomenIN Festival 2025, in partnership with FNB, is thrilled to announce its updated programme, now available for download at With only three weeks until the event, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets now to join this transformative celebration of wome’’s leadership and empowerme t.
Quote from Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Founding Director, WomenIN Portfolio, VUKA Gr“up “Crafting the WomenIN Festival 2025 programme has been an inspiring journey. Our vision is to create an experience that empowers women across diverse sectors, fosters meaningful connections, and drives tangible impact. This updated programme reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and thrive” em>.”
The festival will bring together over 100 speakers from more than 17 industries for two days of dynamic discussions, masterclasses, mentorship sessions, and wellness activations. Set for November 13-14, 2025, at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, the WomenIN Festival offers a vibrant platform for women to connect, exchange ideas, and inspire one another to break boundaries and redefine success.
Quote from Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Founding Director, WomenIN Portfolio, V“KA Group “Crafting the WomenIN Festival 2025 programme has been an inspiring journey. Our vision is to create an experience that empowers women across diverse sectors, fosters meaningful connections, and drives tangible impact. This updated programme reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence,” nd thrive.”
What’s New in the pdated Programme
The enhanced WomenIN Festival 2025 pro ramme introduces:
• New Sessions: Fresh discussions on leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, digital transformation, a d personal growth.
• New Speakers: Recently announced panelists and thought leaders’representing Africa’s most infl ential female voices.
• Expanded Experiences: Enhanced wellness spaces, interactive activation zones, and dedicated networking areas designed to spark collaboration and inspiration.
Tickets from R599–– Unlock Connection, Inspiration, and Growth Starting at just R599, festival tickets provide access to an unparalleled experience, includi g:
• Inspiring speaker sessions and panel discussi ns.
• Networking and mentorship opportunities with industry trailbla ers.
• Curated WomenIN goodie bags.
• Lunch and refreshments throughout the event.
• Entry to workshops, wellness sessions, and interactive acti ations.
Premium and group packages are also available, offering exclusive benefits such as VIP networking drinks, front-row seating, and enhanced hospitality privileges. Tickets are sel—ing fast—secure you s today at IN.com.
In Partner hip with FNB
The Wo’enIN Festival’s partnership with FNB underscores a shared commitment to empowering women in leadership and entrepreneurship. Together, they are building a platform where women can access transformative opportunities, share their stories, and forge connections that drive meaningful change ac oss industries.
Watch the’WomenIN Festival’s—social Media Pages— Major Announcement Comi g Next Week
Download the Updated r g a m
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.
Programme:
Tickets:
WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact:
WomenIN is a powerful cross-sector movement that connects, inspires, and uplifts women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy, WiN is driving real change by building inclusive ecosystems where women can thrive.
Through a range of in-person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co-create solutions for Afric’’s future. With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female-owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to co e.
Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or individual changemaker, there is space for you at the t—ble—because we win when we WiN together. For more information, please visit nINor contact our team at info@wearewomenin.c m.
About VUKA Group:
VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations that drive growth and transformation acros’ Africa’s industries. With 20+ years of experience on the continent, the group delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, Retail, and Women Em owerment.
The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship initiative of VUKA Group, championing gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a commitment to sustainable development, VUKA is creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to rise.
SOURCE ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp;
VUKA Group
Quote from Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Founding Director, WomenIN Portfolio, VUKA Gr“up “Crafting the WomenIN Festival 2025 programme has been an inspiring journey. Our vision is to create an experience that empowers women across diverse sectors, fosters meaningful connections, and drives tangible impact. This updated programme reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and thrive” em>.”
The festival will bring together over 100 speakers from more than 17 industries for two days of dynamic discussions, masterclasses, mentorship sessions, and wellness activations. Set for November 13-14, 2025, at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, the WomenIN Festival offers a vibrant platform for women to connect, exchange ideas, and inspire one another to break boundaries and redefine success.
Quote from Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, Founding Director, WomenIN Portfolio, V“KA Group “Crafting the WomenIN Festival 2025 programme has been an inspiring journey. Our vision is to create an experience that empowers women across diverse sectors, fosters meaningful connections, and drives tangible impact. This updated programme reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence,” nd thrive.”
What’s New in the pdated Programme
The enhanced WomenIN Festival 2025 pro ramme introduces:
• New Sessions: Fresh discussions on leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, digital transformation, a d personal growth.
• New Speakers: Recently announced panelists and thought leaders’representing Africa’s most infl ential female voices.
• Expanded Experiences: Enhanced wellness spaces, interactive activation zones, and dedicated networking areas designed to spark collaboration and inspiration.
Tickets from R599–– Unlock Connection, Inspiration, and Growth Starting at just R599, festival tickets provide access to an unparalleled experience, includi g:
• Inspiring speaker sessions and panel discussi ns.
• Networking and mentorship opportunities with industry trailbla ers.
• Curated WomenIN goodie bags.
• Lunch and refreshments throughout the event.
• Entry to workshops, wellness sessions, and interactive acti ations.
Premium and group packages are also available, offering exclusive benefits such as VIP networking drinks, front-row seating, and enhanced hospitality privileges. Tickets are sel—ing fast—secure you s today at IN.com.
In Partner hip with FNB
The Wo’enIN Festival’s partnership with FNB underscores a shared commitment to empowering women in leadership and entrepreneurship. Together, they are building a platform where women can access transformative opportunities, share their stories, and forge connections that drive meaningful change ac oss industries.
Watch the’WomenIN Festival’s—social Media Pages— Major Announcement Comi g Next Week
Download the Updated r g a m
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.
Programme:
Tickets:
WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact:
WomenIN is a powerful cross-sector movement that connects, inspires, and uplifts women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy, WiN is driving real change by building inclusive ecosystems where women can thrive.
Through a range of in-person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co-create solutions for Afric’’s future. With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female-owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to co e.
Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or individual changemaker, there is space for you at the t—ble—because we win when we WiN together. For more information, please visit nINor contact our team at info@wearewomenin.c m.
About VUKA Group:
VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations that drive growth and transformation acros’ Africa’s industries. With 20+ years of experience on the continent, the group delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, Retail, and Women Em owerment.
The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship initiative of VUKA Group, championing gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a commitment to sustainable development, VUKA is creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to rise.
SOURCE ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp; ¦nbsp;
VUKA Group
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment