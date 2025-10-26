UN Executive Council Delegation Visits Aqaba Marine Reserve

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 26 (Petra) – A delegation from the United Nations Executive Council on Saturday visited the Aqaba Marine Reserve, Jordan's first marine reserve, to review national efforts in protecting the marine environment and advancing sustainability and biodiversity in the Gulf of Aqaba.The delegation also met with officials from the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) to discuss ongoing environmental initiatives and explore ways to strengthen marine ecosystem sustainability, empower local communities, particularly women and youth, and expand opportunities for a sustainable blue economy in the region.Nedal Ouran, Commissioner for Environment and Public Safety at ASEZA, briefed the delegation on key programs and projects implemented in partnership with ASEZA and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).He noted that recent upgrades to environmental and tourism facilities within the reserve have significantly enhanced marine protection, improved visitor services, and promoted sustainable ecotourism in Aqaba.The Aqaba Marine Reserve serves as a national and regional model for sustainability and climate change adaptation and stands as a global example of effective marine conservation.It has earned the International Blue Flag for the third consecutive year and is listed on the IUCN Green List of Protected Areas, recognizing its adherence to environmental governance and sustainable management standards.