Adani Ports Anchors Nation's Blue Economy Ambitions At India Maritime Week 2025

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and operator, is showcasing how technology, inclusion and indigenous innovation are powering the nation's journey towards a self-reliant and sustainable Blue Economy at the India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025.

IMW 2025, taking place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from October 27-31, reflects a vision of India's maritime resurgence. Organised by the Indian Ports Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the event brings together over 1,00,000 delegates, 500+ exhibitors, 200+ global speakers and participants from 100+ countries to chart the future of the global maritime economy.

At the heart of this global convergence stands Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), showcasing its pivotal role in the development of the nation's maritime sector. APSEZ's pavilion highlights how technology, inclusion, Make-in-India innovation and sustainability are redefining India's maritime growth story. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance on October 29, followed by the Global Maritime CEO Forum, will further underscore India's ambition to lead the maritime world, according to an Adani Group statement.

Over the past decade, India's maritime policy landscape has evolved rapidly under the twin frameworks of Sagarmala and Maritime Vision 2030, encompassing more than 150 initiatives across ports, shipping and inland waterways. These flagship programmes aim to position India as a global maritime hub by driving port-led development, lowering logistics costs and promoting sustainable coastal infrastructure -- all key enablers of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Amid this transformation, APSEZ, part of the diversified Adani Group, has emerged as a cornerstone of India's port-led growth. From a single port at Mundra, Gujarat, in the late 1990s, APSEZ now operates 15 ports across India and four overseas, supported by 12 multimodal logistics parks, 132 rakes and a 5,000+ vehicle fleet. Handling nearly one-fourth of India's total cargo, APSEZ today represents the nation's largest integrated transport utility.

At IMW 2025, the APSEZ Pavilion is built around four key pillars -- Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Women Empowerment, AI-powered Logistics and Impact. A major focus this year is the MoU signings that will advance India's port, dredging and harbour capabilities under the Make-in-India framework.

Under its Harbour Business, APSEZ will sign multiple long-term MoUs that reinforce its leadership in marine services. The ports major will ink MOUs with Mumbai Port Authority for the supply and charter hire of six ASTDS tugs for seven years and one Green (GTTP) tug for 15 years, and with VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, for the charter hire of two harbour tugs for seven years.

APSEZ will also ink MOUs with Chennai Port Authority for the charter hire of one 60 TBP Escort Tug Vessel and with the Directorate General of Shipping for the construction of 12 tugboats, to be signed on October 29 in the presence of PM Modi.

In the dredging segment, APSEZ will sign an MoU for the construction of a self-propelled grab dredger, marking another milestone in indigenous maritime engineering.

APSEZ will ink MoUs for new and strategic developments at Vadhvan Port, Haldia Port, Vizhinjam LNG bunkering and Dighi Port, showcasing its commitment to capacity creation and green infrastructure.

A key highlight of APSEZ's showcase is India's first Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) simulator, designed indigenously by ARI Simulation for APSEZ under the Make-in-India programme -- a milestone that reinforces India's engineering prowess and supports Sagarmala's goal of expanding port capacity through domestic manufacturing.

Inclusivity also anchors the APSEZ story. At Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, India's first transshipment hub, APSEZ has trained and deployed the country's first women quay crane operators, exemplifying how technology and skill development can create equitable opportunities in maritime operations.

Its Zero Touch Multi-Modal Logistics Platform integrates ports, rail, road and inland waterways using AI-driven predictive analytics, directly contributing to lower logistics costs and improved efficiency -- key to boosting India's trade competitiveness.

Through Adani Skills & Education (ASE), APSEZ has trained over 8,000 youths in ports and logistics within two years, achieving 100 per cent employment. Its flagship Karma Shiksha programme -- India's first NCVET-accredited diploma in Ports & Logistics -- combines classroom learning with hands-on experience. Across the APSEZ network, 53,000 individuals have undergone safety training, and 7,000 youth and women have been skilled at Adani Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh alone.

India's Blue Economy, contributing about 4 per cent to GDP ($13.2 billion), is fast becoming a growth frontier spanning fisheries, renewables, coastal tourism and logistics. With 100 per cent FDI allowed in port infrastructure and green initiatives such as the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) and Harit Sagar Guidelines, sustainability and self-reliance are converging. APSEZ complements these national goals through renewable energy adoption, electrified cranes, wastewater recycling and carbon-neutral terminals.

With a global footprint spanning Haifa (Israel), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Queensland (Australia) and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), APSEZ strengthens India's SAGAR Vision (Security and Growth for All in the Region), enhancing regional cooperation and trade resilience.

“As India navigates the Decade of the Seas, APSEZ's leadership -- rooted in Make-in-India innovation, digital transformation and inclusive growth -- embodies the nation's maritime ambition: self-reliant, sustainable, and ready to lead the Global South,” the statement added.