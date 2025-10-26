403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KROHNE Reinforces Commitment to Iraq’s Energy Future as Gold Sponsor of Iraq Petroleum & Infrastructure Week 2025
(MENAFN- KROHNE ) Dubai, United Arab Emirate– – 24 October 2025
Under the patronage of H.E. the Prime Minister of Iraq and with the support of H.E. the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affa–rs – Minister of Oil, KROHNE is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the Iraq Petroleum & Infrastructure Week (IPIW) 2025, powered by the Society of Petroleum Engineers.
With more than a century of industrial automation and measurement innovation, KROHNE has become a global leader in process instrumentation, operating in over 100 countries. From custody transfer metering systems to advanced automation, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, ’ROHNE’s technology empowers oil and gas operators to enhance efficiency, precision, and sustainability across the entire energy value chain.
Through its Solutions division, KROHNE delivers complete engineering, supply, installation, and —ommissioning support — from pipeline management systems and leak detection to digital twins and AI-driven analytics that enable real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance. As a future-facing business division within the global engineering firm, these next-generation technologies augment the reliable and trusted status quo that KROHNE is renowned for. “Digitalisation and AI are no longer optional; they are essential for optimising”global energy efficiency,” added Frank Janssens, Managing “irector, KROHNE Solutions. “Our global expertise allows us to bring proven technologies to regional projects like those in Iraq, ensuring safe, smart, and future-ready operations that drive sustainable growth.”
The Iraq Petroleum & Infrastructure Week 2025 will take place at the Babylon Rotana Hotel, Baghdad, from –7–28 October 2025, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the next era of ’raq’s energy and infrastructure development.
As a trusted partner t’ Iraq’s oil and gas sector, KROHNE remains committed to supporting th’ nation’s industrial modernisation, energy transition, and technology capacity-buildin— efforts — combining global expertise with local engagement for long-term impact.
ABOUT KROHNE
The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.
KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is pro’d to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a m’mber of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.
KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.
Visit for more information.
Under the patronage of H.E. the Prime Minister of Iraq and with the support of H.E. the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affa–rs – Minister of Oil, KROHNE is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor of the Iraq Petroleum & Infrastructure Week (IPIW) 2025, powered by the Society of Petroleum Engineers.
With more than a century of industrial automation and measurement innovation, KROHNE has become a global leader in process instrumentation, operating in over 100 countries. From custody transfer metering systems to advanced automation, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, ’ROHNE’s technology empowers oil and gas operators to enhance efficiency, precision, and sustainability across the entire energy value chain.
Through its Solutions division, KROHNE delivers complete engineering, supply, installation, and —ommissioning support — from pipeline management systems and leak detection to digital twins and AI-driven analytics that enable real-time decision-making and predictive maintenance. As a future-facing business division within the global engineering firm, these next-generation technologies augment the reliable and trusted status quo that KROHNE is renowned for. “Digitalisation and AI are no longer optional; they are essential for optimising”global energy efficiency,” added Frank Janssens, Managing “irector, KROHNE Solutions. “Our global expertise allows us to bring proven technologies to regional projects like those in Iraq, ensuring safe, smart, and future-ready operations that drive sustainable growth.”
The Iraq Petroleum & Infrastructure Week 2025 will take place at the Babylon Rotana Hotel, Baghdad, from –7–28 October 2025, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the next era of ’raq’s energy and infrastructure development.
As a trusted partner t’ Iraq’s oil and gas sector, KROHNE remains committed to supporting th’ nation’s industrial modernisation, energy transition, and technology capacity-buildin— efforts — combining global expertise with local engagement for long-term impact.
ABOUT KROHNE
The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.
KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is pro’d to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a m’mber of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.
KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.
Visit for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment