Minister Discusses Sustainability, AI With CMU-Q Students
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also QatarEnergy president and chief executive, joined the Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) community for a special edition of the Dean's Lecture Series.
In a departure from the traditional lecture format, the event was a conversation between the minister and CMU-Q dean Michael Trick, followed by a question-and-answer session with students.
The dialogue covered the most pressing topics at the intersection of energy, technology, and the environment.
HE al-Kaabi shared his perspective on the evolution of Qatar's energy sector, the nation's role in the global energy transition, and the critical importance of technologies in ensuring the long-term competitiveness of Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG).
He said that QatarEnergy's approach to the energy transition is to grow responsibly, emphasising that gas remains the lowest-emission fossil fuel and, when it replaces coal, emissions are immediately reduced.
The minister said that QatarEnergy is pairing its LNG expansion with best-in-class emissions practices, large-scale carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration, and significant solar power developments to deliver the energy the world needs in the most efficient and sustainable way possible.
CMU-Q dean Trick emphasised the importance of the minister engaging with students.
“The purpose of this series has always been to bridge education and real-world challenges and opportunities that await our graduates,” he said.
“Today's event is exactly in that tradition, offering our students a rare opportunity to engage directly with a pivotal figure in the global energy landscape,” Trick added.
A significant portion of the event was dedicated to student questions, a format that HE al-Kaabi specifically requested to foster a genuine dialogue with the next generation of leaders.
Students from across CMU-Q's programmes engaged the minister on a wide range of subjects.
A key topic was the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing sustainability and efficiency within the energy sector.
Building national capacity through education remains fundamental to Qatar's sustainable future, HE al-Kaabi noted.
He said that education is paramount and that building national capability starts with equipping youth with the skills and knowledge to deliver across disciplines.
By investing in their development and giving them real opportunities to grow, the minister said, QatarEnergy is empowering the next generation of leaders to drive Qatar's sustainable future.
The conversation provided students with firsthand insight into the strategic decisions that are shaping the future of energy in Qatar and around the world
