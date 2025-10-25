Man Sentenced To 7 Years For Joining Illegal Armed Group Abroad
The verdict was delivered at the Sheki Grave Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Khaliq Mammadov, sentencing Ibrahimov to 7 years in prison.
According to the indictment, Ibrahimov joined an illegal armed group abroad, took part in military exercises at the group's training camps, and engaged in armed protection activities for the organization.
He was found guilty under Articles 12.1 and 218.2 of the Criminal Code (participation in a criminal association, including roles as organizer or leader in a gang) and Articles 12.1 and 279.1 (creation of armed formations not authorized by law and participation in their activities).
