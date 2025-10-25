403
Orkla India Limited IPO To Open On Wednesday 29 October 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 24 October 2025: Orkla India Limited (formerly known as MTR Foods Private Limited) (the "Company") will open the Bid / Offer in relation to its initial public offering of the Equity Shares on Wednesday 29 October 2025. The Bid/Offer will close on Friday 31 October 2025.
The Anchor Investor Bidding Date shall be Tuesday 28 October 2025.
Bids can be made for a minimum of 20 Equity Shares and in multiples of 20 Equity Shares thereafter.
The Price Band has been fixed at INR 695 to INR 730 per Equity Share.
The Offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 22,843,004 Equity Shares ("Offer for Sale").
The Offer for Sale comprises up to 20,560,768 Equity Shares by Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd; up to 1,141,118 Equity Shares by Navas Meeran and up to 1,141,118 Equity Shares by Feroz Meeran.
A discount of INR 69 per Equity Share is being offered to Eligible Employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.
The Equity Shares, offered through the Red Herring Prospectus of the Company dated 23 October 2025 ("RHP") filed with Registrar of Companies, Karnataka at Bengaluru are proposed to be listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE" and together with NSE, the "Stock Exchanges"). For the purposes of the Offer, BSE is the Designated Stock Exchange.
This is an Offer in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the SCRR, read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in terms of Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein not more than 50% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs and such portion, the "QIB Portion"), provided that the Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis ("Anchor Investor Portion"), out of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which allocation is made to Anchor Investors ("Anchor Investor Allocation Price"), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Portion (other than Anchor Investor Portion) ("Net QIB Portion"). Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders, including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the Net QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.
Further, not less than 15% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders ("Non Institutional Portion") of which (a) one third of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be reserved for Bidders with an application size of more than INR 200,000 and up to INR 1,000,000 and (b) two-thirds of the Non-Institutional Portion shall be reserved for Bidders with an application size exceeding INR 1,000,000 provided under-subscription in either of these two sub-categories of Non-Institutional Portion may be allocated to Bidders in the other subcategory of Non-Institutional Portion, and not less than 35% of the Net Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received from them at or above the Offer Price.
All potential Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are mandatorily required to participate in the Offer through the Application Supported by Blocked Amount ("ASBA") process by providing details of their respective ASBA accounts and UPI ID in case of UPI Bidders using the UPI Mechanism, as applicable, pursuant to which their corresponding Bid Amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks ("SCSBs") or by the Sponsor Bank under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of the respective Bid Amounts. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA Process. For further details, see "Offer Procedure" on page 440 of the RHP.
ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.
All capitalised terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.
