Schindler Cut Around 1,200 Jobs In The Third Quarter
-
Français
fr
Schindler a supprimé environ 1200 emplois au troisième trimestre
Original
Read more: Schindler a supprimé environ 1200 emplois au troisième trim
The information was given on Friday by Schindler CEO Paolo Compagna during a conference call with analysts.
Additional cuts in administrative functions have also contributed to a reduction in costs, added CFO Carla De Geyseleer. The headcount reduction plan involves around 1.7% of the workforce.
At the end of September, Schindler employed around 68,800 people worldwide. The Group did not specify the geographical breakdown of job cuts.More More Swiss diplomacy Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human rights
This content was published on Jan 17, 2025 Seventy-five years ago, Switzerland became one of the first Western countries to recognise the newly founded People's Republic of China.Read more: Timeline: 75 years of Swiss-Chinese relations between business and human r
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment