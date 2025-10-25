Schindler Cut Around 1,200 Jobs In The Third Quarter

The information was given on Friday by Schindler CEO Paolo Compagna during a conference call with analysts.

Additional cuts in administrative functions have also contributed to a reduction in costs, added CFO Carla De Geyseleer. The headcount reduction plan involves around 1.7% of the workforce.

At the end of September, Schindler employed around 68,800 people worldwide. The Group did not specify the geographical breakdown of job cuts.

