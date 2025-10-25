Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schindler Cut Around 1,200 Jobs In The Third Quarter


2025-10-25 02:06:48
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Lift and escalator manufacturer Schindler cut around 1,200 jobs in the third quarter. These redundancies are mainly linked to the reorganisation of new installations activities in China. This content was published on October 25, 2025 - 12:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The information was given on Friday by Schindler CEO Paolo Compagna during a conference call with analysts.

Additional cuts in administrative functions have also contributed to a reduction in costs, added CFO Carla De Geyseleer. The headcount reduction plan involves around 1.7% of the workforce.

At the end of September, Schindler employed around 68,800 people worldwide. The Group did not specify the geographical breakdown of job cuts.

Swissinfo

