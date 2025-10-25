Dutch Firm GX Group To Invest Rs 500 Crore In India's Photonics Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)Dutch conglomerate GX Group has announced a Rs 500 crore investment in India's emerging photonics industry.

The move aims to strengthen the country's capabilities in manufacturing and research of photonic components - technologies crucial for telecommunications, sensors, and optical networks.

The company plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in India, expanding its existing operations in Chennai and building a new facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

This investment will help develop a full value chain for photonics in India, from design and assembly to testing and exports.

Photonics, which involves the generation, control, and detection of light, is becoming vital in modern communication systems, medical devices, and defense applications. GX Group's decision is expected to accelerate local innovation and reduce India's dependence on imported optical technologies.

The investment aligns with the government's“Make in India” and“Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, which aim to boost domestic manufacturing in high-tech sectors.

By setting up production bases in India, GX Group seeks to leverage lower costs, skilled talent, and government incentives to cater to the growing demand in Asia's optical communications market.

Industry experts believe this move will not only generate new employment opportunities but also encourage knowledge transfer and collaboration with Indian research institutions. It marks a significant step toward positioning India as a global hub for advanced photonics manufacturing and innovation.

(KNN Bureau)