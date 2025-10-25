403
IIA Qatar Hosts Workshop On Gen AI Use For Internal Auditors
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) held a workshop on 'Using Generative AI for Internal Auditors', bringing together 124 professionals from across industries to explore how Artificial Intelligence is transforming the future of auditing.
The workshop offered practical insights into leveraging Generative AI tools to enhance audit procedures, enabling auditors to perform their roles more efficiently and add greater value to their organisations. Participants also gained hands-on experience with AI tools and engaged in dynamic discussions on integrating technology into everyday audit practices.
The event was led by trainers Hatem el-Safty and Yousif Hussain, who shared their deep expertise on AI adoption and its applications in the internal audit profession. During the workshop, they emphasised the transformative potential of Generative AI in the internal audit profession.
They highlighted how AI can assist auditors in performing audit procedures more efficiently. The trainers also emphasised that while AI can significantly enhance audit quality and speed, the human auditor's judgment, ethics, and professional scepticism remain crucial.
The experts also encouraged participants to embrace technology as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement, underscoring the need for auditors to continuously upskill and adapt in an increasingly digital audit environment of Internal Auditors artificial intelligence models
