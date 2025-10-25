Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Looks To Strengthen Strategic Partnership With Kazakhstan, Trump Says

2025-10-25 07:04:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 25. The U.S. expects to strengthen its expanded strategic partnership with Kazakhstan in the coming year, according to a congratulatory message sent to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the country's Republic Day by U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports via Akorda.

Trump highlighted that the U.S. highly values its close economic ties and security cooperation with Kazakhstan.

A congratulatory message was also sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who emphasized Beijing's readiness to work with Kazakhstan to further strengthen political engagement, mutual support, alignment of development strategies, and promotion of high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Kazakhstan continues to move confidently along the path of socio-economic development while steadily strengthening its international standing. He added that Russian-Kazakh relations remain at a very high level, with successful cooperation across multiple areas and effective interaction within the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, the SCO, and other multilateral frameworks.

Trend News Agency

