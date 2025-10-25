Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU And Azerbaijan Target Constructive Dialogue And Strengthening Partnership - Ambassador

2025-10-25 06:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The EU and Azerbaijan target constructive dialogue and strengthening partnership, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic told Trend on the sidelines of the "Education in Europe" exhibition in Baku.

"I'm very optimistic about the future and development of relations between the EU and Azerbaijan," the official said.

She emphasized that both sides are committed to constructive dialogue and further strengthening their partnership.

"We are all looking forward and hopeful for a bright future for relations between the EU and Azerbaijan," the ambassador added.

Speaking about the "Education in Europe" exhibition, she noted that 30 European universities from ten EU member states, as well as Azerbaijani universities ADA and UFAZ, are participating in the event.

"We are very pleased that European universities have come to Baku to present their educational programs. We hope that Azerbaijani students will find the opportunities to study in Europe attractive," said Kujundzic.

According to Kujundzic, the exhibition is being held within the framework of the Erasmus+ program, which is open to the entire world, including Azerbaijan, and provides young people with extensive educational and academic exchange opportunities.

