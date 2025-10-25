HOLOWITS Unveils Traffic & Patrol Aiot Solutions At GITEX GLOBAL 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As a global leader in AIoT solutions, Holowits took center stage at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 with new product launch. The company officially unveiled two flagship products centered on“Everything Sensing for an Intelligent World” –the Roadside ITS Sensing Unit T700-A and the Inspection Large Model integrated with V7000-08A-LLM-I AI Pro device. As a pivotal platform for global tech exchanges, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 drew a gathering of industry professionals and partners, where HOLOWITS'cutting-edge solutions emerged as a focal point for discussions on intelligent sensing applications.

Roadside ITS Sensing Unit T700-A: Redefining Intelligent Traffic Perception

Tailored for refined traffic management scenarios, the T700-A roadside ITS perception unit distinguishes itself with a highly integrated design-a core advantage that slashes both lead time and the total cost of ownership (TCO) for engineering services by 50%. Unlike cumbersome traditional solutions, it only requires simple pole-mount installation: no specialized L-shaped poles, aerial work platforms, or road closures are needed during deployment. What's more, the unit comes pre-integrated with all essential components for traffic management, further streamlining the setup process and eliminating redundant installation steps.

To deliver high-precision recognition capabilities, the T700-A leverages three key technologies: roadside SuperColor technology, LPR (License Plate Recognition) large-scale model technology, and 2D+3D collaborative positioning. This enables pixel-level license plate image recognition and achieves a lane-wide traffic violation recognition accuracy of ≥90%. Beyond boosting overall accuracy, the T700-A also directly addresses long-standing pain points of traditional solutions, such as inaccurate lane positioning in roadside installations and low accuracy of traditional CNN models for tilted license plates.

To adapt to diverse real-world operating conditions, the T700-A is engineered for full-scenario durability, with built-in protection against dust, rain, wind, extreme heat, corrosion, and glare - ensuring stable performance even in harsh environments.

The Roadside ITS Sensing Unit T700-A, launched by HOLOWITS, is more than just an upgraded traffic sensing device - it's a dual-purpose solution for urban traffic governance that integrates cost reduction and efficiency improvement with safety enhancement, boosting significant industrial and social value.

Inspection Large Model: Empowering Multi-Scenario Intelligent Patrols

Powered by the V7000-08A-LLM-I AI Pro device,HOLOWITS' Inspection Large Model is designed to boost inspection efficiency across diverse scenarios. It delivers algorithm accuracy of over 90% and support the concurrent operation of 11 algorithms. Based on different response requirements, it is categorized into three types: real-time, soft real-time, and non-real-time. These algorithms respond to diverse scenario requirements, making it a newly launched product for multi-scenario intelligent inspection.

Speaker Arthur Fu: Championing the Vision of an Intelligent Sensing World

Arthur Fu, the Co-President and speaker for HOLOWITS at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing“Everything Sensing for an Intelligent World.” He highlighted that the T700-A and Inspection Large Model together address critical needs in traffic management and multi-scenario patrols, providing robust support for building a more connected, intelligent world through precise sensing technologies.