Yandex Türkiye Sees Growth with AI Search Services
(MENAFN) Yandex Search Türkiye Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Popovskiy stated that the company experienced remarkable expansion in 2025, driven by its artificial intelligence (AI)–enhanced products.
The number of users for its search engine in Türkiye grew by over 75% compared with the previous year’s end.
Addressing Anadolu during the 8th Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Summit, organized by the Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Initiative (TRAI), Popovskiy highlighted that Yandex Türkiye, which launched at the end of 2024 with “Yazeka with Yandex Search,” an AI-integrated search platform designed for Turkish users, has seen swift uptake.
“2025 was indeed a good year. We completed a full relaunch of the search engine at the end of 2024 and introduced artificial intelligence features that became very popular, making Yandex Search much more successful. The audience of Yandex Search has increased by more than 75% since the end of last year,” he remarked.
He further noted the growing popularity of “Yazeka.” “Yazeka is also very popular — more than 40% of all search requests are now answered with its help. The audience of Yazeka has doubled since the beginning of 2025, so it has been a really successful year,” Popovskiy added.
